Deep Snow vs Very Low Car: I Plow The 2023 Audi RS 3 Into a Mountain of Snow To See If I Get Stuck!

The 2023 Audi RS 3 has a fire breathing five-cylinder engine – but how well does it play in the snow?

If you look at the numbers of the 2023 Audi RS 3 on paper, it looks impressive. It packs a 2.5-liter turbocharged, inline five-cylinder engine that makes 401 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Contrary to what many think, the Germans still love dual-clutch transmissions. The RS 3 has a seven-speed “S-tronic” dual-clutch automatic transmission. All that power is fed to an all-wheel drive system (naturally, being a fast Audi). It has a slick torque vectoring mode, along with the RS Torque Rear drift mode.

More good news: it weighs 3,649-lbs. The bad news: it’s got 4.9-inches of ground clearance – and we’re shooting this video in about nine-inches of snow. Fortunately, the RS 3 came from the automaker with a set of Pirelli P Zero Winter tires. Yay!

Images: TFLcar

Audi is sporting a new replacement for the venerable Haldex all-wheel drive system:

“Audi has made the already legendary five-cylinder even better. The result is greater torque, greater pull, greater top speed. And the whole thing topped off with an unmistakable sound. These are the features that power the latest generations of the Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan to the top of the compact segment. The torque splitter, used for the first time in an Audi, also plays a part in this, providing greater lateral dynamics and stability. The more expressive design combined with RS-specific controls turns the latest RS 3 models into premium sports cars suitable for everyday use.” Audi AG

The bottom line: this AWD system lets you play like a kid in a WRX. Seriously, you can shift the power around and make this puppy drift – if you’re so inclined. Granted, at approximately $60,000, it’s nearly twice the price of a WRX…but it’s so much more than a hooligan’s ride. There still is a hint of German luxury in this bruiser.

Now, Tommy doesn’t go too crazy in this video. He forgot to drink his milk and opted to keep the demonstration on an even keel. Still, it’s a hoot to watch this little rocket take on Rocky Mountain powder!