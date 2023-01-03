Rally Driver and Iconic Hoonigan Founder Ken Block Killed in a Snowmobile Accident (Updated)

Professional rally driver Ken Block has passed away after a snowmobile accident.

Hoonigan’s Instagram account confirmed its founder’s death on Monday. An legendary figure in the car enthusiast community, particularly for the Gymkhana series, Block died at 55 years old.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement says. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Update 1/2/2023: The Wasatch County, Utah Sheriff’s Office published more information to their Facebook page on the incident:

“On January 2, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area. The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.”

The Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the 911 call. Though he went out snowmobiling with a group, the statement says Block was riding alone when the accident happened. The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine the official cause of death.

Block was working with Audi on an upcoming Gymkhana project, while outside the automotive sphere he partook in various winter sports. He is survived by his wife and three children.

This is a developing story, and we’ll post more pertinent information when it’s available. On hearing the tragic news, the TFL team offers their deepest condolences to Block’s family.