The 2024 Polestar 2 Switches to Rear-Wheel Drive and Gets a Healthy Power Boost

The 2024 Polestar 2 brings a mid-cycle refresh with more range, power and a switch from front-wheel drive to a rear-wheel drive motor layout on the base model.

The RWD Polestar 2 manages 300 miles of range on a charge (up from 270), while the dual-motor AWD version gets a boost to 270 miles (up from 249).

The optional Performance Pack is still available, while most of the visual changes come with the front fascia for this updated model.

The 2024 Polestar 2 will go into production later this year.

If you’re looking to buy a Polestar 2, you may want to hold off for this updated version.

Freshening up any car model after a couple years is nothing new, but Polestar’s gone a bit further by adding in more power and some substantial drivetrain changes.

On the power front, both two- and four-wheel drive versions of the 2024 Polestar 2 get a healthy boost. Perhaps more crucially for some, though, the base model now powers its rear wheels rather than the fronts, in addition to putting out 299 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque (up from 231 hp and 231 hp). The automaker says that makes this updated version much quicker, with a 0-60 time of 5.9 seconds rather than a leisurely 7 seconds.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive variant, for its part, also gets better performance. Power increases to 421 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque (up from 408 hp and 467 lb-ft). Engineers reconfigured the AWD powertrain toward a rear bias to improve handling, while Polestar says this version can make the 0-60 run in 4.3 seconds.

Range also improves across the board, thanks to a host of improvements for each model. The single-motor version gets a larger pack with an 82-kWh usable capacity. The dual-motor Polestar 2 still uses a 78-kWh pack, but the automaker claims improvements in efficiency, particularly in the car’s ability to disengage the front motor completely when it’s not needed.

Unless you really need all-wheel drive, the RWD model may be the one to shoot for. Not only does it pack more range, but it also supports faster 205 kW DC fast charging. If you get the dual-motor variant, it still tops out at 155 kW, weirdly.

On the flip side, the Performance Pack is still an option for AWD 2s. That bumps the power up to 455 horsepower, while also bringing in 20-inch wheels, Öhlins suspension and the signature gold seat belts. The extra grunt makes this the quickest of the bunch, with a 4.1-second 0-60 time.

Other changes to the 2024 Polestar 2 lineup

Styling-wise, the updated 2 isn’t dramatically different than what launched in 2020. However, it does have a new grille (now called a “SmartZone” with front-facing radar and camera gear) and more standard equipment.

In North America, the dual-motor version includes the Pilot Pack, which adds a blind-spot information system, rear cross traffic alert with braking support, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, the Pilot Assist semi-autonomous system, auto-dimming door mirrors and LED fog lights. Wireless charging comes standard across all variants of the 2024 Polestar 2 lineup.

Polestar has not revealed pricing information yet. With the extra range, power and features, though, expect it to be more expensive than the current $49,800 price tag for the rear-motor 2. The current dual-motor kicks off at $53,300, but you will get more equipment for the money.

As the automaker currently builds its all-electric hatchback in China, the Polestar 2 is not currently eligible for the $7,500 clean vehicle tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year. The Polestar 3, however, will be manufactured in the USA (in Ridgeville, South Carolina), so it may qualify depending on its MSRP and final assembly location. To qualify as of January 2023, vehicles must carry an MSRP less than $55,000 ($80,000 for trucks and SUVs) and undergo final assembly in North America.

We’re looking forward to driving the updated Polestar 2, though we have driven the launch version which you can check out in the video below: