GM Recall Notice: 740,000 Vehicles Recalled Due to Daytime Running Light Issue

(Images: General Motors)

General Motors recalled its full-size SUVs to address a daytime running light issue last month.

This expanded recall campaign now covers a host of GM vehicles, with the automaker recalling 740,000 additional units for daytime running lights that may not turn off when the headlights are activated. In addition to potentially creating more glare for other road users, the problem puts affected vehicles out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), which requires that vehicles must deactivate DRLs when the headlights come on.

If you regularly read the TFLtruck website and thinking this sounds familiar, you’re absolutely correct. We covered GM’s decision to recall its body-on-frame SUVs in November. The company looked around to see whether the DRL issue impacts its other models, and it turns out that is indeed the case.

According to recall documents GM submitted to the NHTSA, this recall campaign affects 740,108 vehicles:

Make/Model Model Years Number Affected Build Date Range Buick Envision 2021 – 2023 85,950 July 20, 2020 to December 6, 2022 Cadillac CT4 2020 – 2023 24,697 September 11, 2019 to December 1, 2022 Cadillac CT5 2020 – 2023 43,510 May 29, 2019 to December 1, 2022 Cadillac Escalade 2022 – 2023 26,783 June 22, 2021 to November 16, 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV 2022 – 2023 17,269 June 17, 2021 to November 16, 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022 – 2023 170,248 October 18, 2021 to November 25, 2022 Chevrolet Suburban 2022 – 2023 57,503 June 17, 2021 to November 16, 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe 2022 – 2023 104,806 June 17, 2021 to November 16, 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 2022 – 2023 115,885 November 9, 2021 to November 22, 2022 GMC Yukon 2022 – 2023 54,089 June 17, 2021 to November 16, 2022 GMC Yukon XL 2022 – 2023 39,368 June 23, 2021 to November 16, 2022

Outside the U.S., GM is also recalling 85,685 vehicles in Canada.

While it’s also a compliance issue, the increased glare from headlights and DRLs on the affected vehicles could increase the risk of an accident. The fix is fortunately straightforward for most vehicles, though, thanks to a software update to the body control module (BCM). GM can handle that remotely on cars with the feature, but some owners may have to take their vehicles into the dealer for a free update, depending on which vehicle you have.

According to an FAQ about the noncompliance recall, that situation does not apply to the 2020 Cadillac CT4 or CT5. The automaker says no remedy is available for that specific model year at present, and it will notify owners and dealers when it figures out a fix for those cars. Everyone else, on the other hand, should be able to sort out the issue with a software update.

GM will notify owners about the problem around January 23, 2023. You can check with your dealer or GM’s various support lines or recall website for more information. The company’s reference recall number is N222386380, while the NHTSA’s number is 22V-903. This campaign expands GM’s earlier recall, so the 338,735 SUVs involved there are covered by this new recall.