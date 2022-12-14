An Insider Source Confirms the New Toyota Land Cruiser Is Coming to America with THIS Engine!

The overseas Toyota Prado forms the basis of our Lexus GX and may be the direction for a U.S.-bound Land Cruiser.

We hear that the Toyota Land Cruiser WILL come back to the USA as a 2024 model.

If we get a Toyota Land Cruiser, it may be unique to the United States and different from the overseas 300 Series models available right now. Our source with familiarity of the matter says that the next U.S. Toyota Land Cruiser will have the Lexus GX/Prado platform with an inline, turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid setup. It already sounds too fantastic to actually happen (so, take it with a grain of salt), especially given the already beefy lineup.

Think about it: they have the Corolla Cross, RAV4, Highlander, 4Runner and Sequoia in their current fleet. Move over to the automaker’s luxury division, and you have the Lexus UX, NX, RX, GX and LX. Those are a LOT of crossovers and SUVs. It looks like this rumored Land Cruiser would compete as an alternative to the venerable 4Runner and maybe the GX. To some of us, this doesn’t make a ton of marketing sense. Why not simply bring out a new 4Runner — it’s only been 13 years — and call it good?

There may be a lot more to this, with the next generation 4Runner poised to debut in the next few years. Maybe this Toyota Land Cruiser update will be the equivalent of Jeep’s Wrangler? It could be their hardest-core off-roader, which will allow the 4Runner to remain an all-around utility vehicle.

Some more details, according to our source

Once again, take this with a grain of salt, as nothing’s been confirmed. Our source says it will have a turbocharged, 2.4-liter gas engine, mated to a hybrid powertrain. It’s said to make about 350 horsepower, and may be hooked up to Toyota’s new 10-speed automatic transmission.

There may be three trim levels, including a “Launch Edition,” and they are hoping to sell about 30,000 units a year. For those of you who remember, the last Toyota Land Cruiser was lucky to sell about 3,000 units here.

Let’s see what Roman and Andre have to say about this!