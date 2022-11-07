The Revamped Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback Are Just Around the Corner

(Images: Audi)

Audi is moving full-speed ahead toward expanding and revamping its electric lineup.

We’ve known these two so far as just the Audi e-tron and the e-tron Sportback, but both models will see some updates and new names on November 9. With this mid-cycle refresh, you’ll have the option of getting the Q8 e-tron SUV or the coupe-fied Q8 e-tron Sportback. Not a huge change, but then again, we’re not talking about a completely new generation here.

Audi shared this teaser image of its two forthcoming SUVs across social media channels Monday. On its face, at least analyzing what little we can see, both electric Q8 e-trons will sport immediately familiar styling to their predecessors. No technical information is available yet, though we do know that the current 222-mile range is lackluster, at best.

To that end, we’d expect the updated Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback to get some notable changes under the hood. That means Audi could introduce an updated battery pack, electric motors, or a host of other efficiency improvements in the drivetrain to boost that range figure.

Right now, the base e-tron models use a dual-motor setup with a 95-kWh battery pack, capable of 0-60 in 5.5 seconds with boost mode. Stepping up to the e-tron S boosts the output to 496 horsepower while dropping the 0-60 time to 4.3 seconds (again, using boost mode).

We don’t have too much longer to wait for more information, so stay tuned later this week for those details.

