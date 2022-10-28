Video: The 2023 Genesis G90 LITERALLY Does One Thing No Other Car Does

You have to see it to believe it (at least, we found it surprising)

The 2023 Genesis G90 is truly a marvel, one that takes the fight to German and Japanese luxury automakers.

Genesis is on a roll right now, and the 2023 Genesis G90 is a shining example of how far the automaker has come in just a few years. Like Lexus is to Toyota, think of Genesis in relation to its parent company Hyundai. Genesis brought in some of the most talented designers and engineers globally to build a proper luxury brand. Over the past few years, Genesis has won several awards.

The doors alone…

Tommy spends the first few minutes of the Genesis G90 video just talking about the doors. Why? Because they have FOUR ways to be closed. Seriously, there are four ways to close all four doors. You can simply close the doors manually or hit a button on the door for it to close itself. There’s also a button by the rotary gear dial that allows you to close the door as well. Finally, if you program the G90 properly, it will close the door for you once you’re seated and press the brake.

Now, if you lose power, there is a manual pull release which is located in the lower cubby of the door.

The 2023 Genesis G90 still has a little way to go, according to Tommy

The twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V6 comes with an electric supercharger “E-supercharger” that helps to make 409 horsepower. It also has a 48-volt hybrid system which helps to produce 405 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. While the all-wheel drive equipped G90 is quick, there may be room for powertrain growth.

Tommy doesn’t like the V6’s sound, or its harshness at full boil. That’s because the vehicle is so serene under all other conditions. When it’s pressed, Tommy feels that the G90 trails some German rivals in terms of refinement. Still, the air suspension and overall luxurious character of the G90 is hard to fault.