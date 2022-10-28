(Images: Nissan)

Yep, the 2023 Nissan GT-R is back for another year! Fortunately, its price hasn’t gone up.

I wasn’t really expecting to mention any of this. Word of Nissan discontinuing its iconic, flagship GT-R have swirled for years, culminating in reports that this year’s car (officially sold as a 2021 in the U.S.) would be the last. Turns out the automaker is keeping it around for another model year, as you can now order a brand-new 2023 Nissan GT-R through select dealers.

For reference, the R35 “Godzilla” GT-R has been asserting its sports car dominance on American roads since the 2009 model year. It’s still an impressive experience even after 15 years. Some buyers could even get their hands on the limited-edition T-Spec car, though most peoples’ focus over the past several years has been on what will ultimately replace the GT-R.

That’s a conversation for another day, though, since you can actually buy this R35 GT-R for another model year. Good news on that front: Even with inflation, the automaker hasn’t hiked the base price. The 2023 Nissan GT-R starts off at $115,435, including an $1,895 destination charge. For that, you get a 3.8-liter twin-turbo coupe rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. You still get a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, Brembo brakes…you know the drill.

It may seem expensive, but hey: Some dealers are actually charging $130,000 for the new Nissan Z. So, when you put it that way, the GT-R starts to look like a good deal (if you can get the GT-R at MSRP, that is). Ugh…can this markup hijinks please end?

As before, you can still get the far more expensive Nismo version, for a cool $212,635. Again, that includes destination, as well as a bump in output to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. You get that grunt by way of upgraded turbochargers from the GT3 racer, as well as carbon trim elements, carbon ceramic brakes and more hardcore suspension. That’s all great, though is it really worth nearly double the price? Eh…that may be a hard one to justify.

If you’re itching for a piece of that Nissan GT-R action and you have the scratch, though, here’s your opportunity.