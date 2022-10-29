The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro is the Most Off-Road-Worthy New Kia: Here’s What Makes It Special

Roman spends time with the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro, giving us an in-depth look at what’s new, and what’s awesome.

The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro is an off-road-themed version of the regular Telluride. All Tellurides get a refresh for 2023 that includes a new grill, headlights and bumper. The rear end gets a dash of upgrades as well, but it’s the interior that gets the most notable upgrades.

Kia added two 12.3-inch screens to create an all-digital instrument panel. This is like a greatest hits of Hyundai/Kia interior design with the all-digital setup sitting inside a revised dash. The system integrates cameras, standard navigation, with easy to see digital tech and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot. The automaker updated interior materials and some switchgear as well.

All Tellurides continue using the 291 horsepower, naturally aspirated V6 that makes 262 lb-ft of torque. It’s hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive standard. All-wheel drive (AWD) is an option, and the tow rating goes up to 5,500 pounds.

2023 Telluride

Kia’s new X-Pro trim goes up against gussied-up crossovers like the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

Not quite as aggressive as what Nissan did with their Pathfinder Rock Creek, Kia’s X-Pro version of the Telluride still gets lots of goodies. Standard features include All-terrain Tires on unique wheels. The approach angle has improved with the slight increase of ground clearance (8.4-inches). The X-Pro gets the beefier cooling system that helps it achieve that 5,500-pound tow rating. Finally, they beefed up the AWD system by adding a special traction control mode tuned for off road driving.

The current Kia Telluride is remarkably popular in the segment. It is one of Kia’s bestsellers, even outpacing its brother, the Hyundai Palisade. Unfortunately, the popularity of the big Kia has caused many dealerships to jack prices remarkably high. Some prices have reportedly exceeded the $60,000 mark.

In this video, Roman goes hands-on, and even sprawls-out in the back of the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro!