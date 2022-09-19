Take a Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang Coyote V-8!

It's pretty awesome that this noise is sticking around a little bit longer

The new 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed last week, including a 500+ horsepower “Dark Horse” model.

It will still be a while before the car actually hits production, though, as Ford says it will go on sale next summer.

In the meantime, a few folks caught a brief glimpse of camouflaged cars, including the Dark Horse — Ford’s first new performance name since it introduced the Bullitt in 2001.

Ford aims to launch six new racing Mustangs to compete in GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA Factory X races, beyond launching the street models in 2023.

The future may be electrified, but the 2024 Ford Mustang sure is hell isn’t.

Oh, no — Ford’s hanging on to the tried-and-true 5.0-liter Coyote V-8. In addition to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, both of which the Blue Oval heavily revised for this generation, there’s no hybridization or electrification in sight for the company’s pony car. That means you get some pure, unadulterated V-8 exhaust note, as one of our friends caught on a prototype testing up in the Rocky Mountains:

Huge thanks to Beau for sending us this brief clip, as well as all of you who send in prototype shots and videos to info@tflcar.com.

What do you think of the noise?

This isn’t the only example that’s making the rounds, either. If anything, you can get an even better impression through the YouTube video below (full credit to channel DtRockstar1 on the lower clip).

In both cases, you get a bit of the new Mustang’s V-8 closer to tick over, as well as opening the taps a bit. The new-generation Coyote V-8 uses dual throttle bodies, which improve airflow and change up the overall tone from past GT models. The Dark Horse, specifically, has what I consider to be a glorious sound. It also incorporates bits from the 760 horsepower Shelby GT500, including a forged connecting rod and other components that help push the “standard” engine past 500 horsepower.

Ford has yet to spill the beans on specific numbers, most likely because their engineers are still working on its final iterations before it goes into full-scale production next year.

At any rate, check out both clips and let us know what you think!