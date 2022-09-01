Volkswagen Reveals Limited-Run Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition: Here’s What Makes It Special

Many still say that the original Volkswagen R32 was the best, but now there’s the 2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition.

Just like the regular hot hatch, the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition sits on the MQB chassis. It’s also powered by a turbocharged 315-horsepower EA888 evo4 TSI engine. In the North American market, it will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Although, since this is a limited-run hot hatch…come on, you know what the proper option is.

Pricing starts at $46,035 for the manual model, including the $1,095 destination charge. You’ll pay $46,835 for the DSG version.

Here’s what VW has to say about this debut:

“Twenty years is a significant milestone for the R performance brand of models, and we’re excited to share in a global celebration of two decades of R32 and Golf R heritage. Being the first official worldwide special model for the Golf R, it was important to include our North American Volkswagen performance hatch enthusiasts in this birthday party for the Golf R brand.” ,Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy.

Only three colors will be available. This limited-edition model comes in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl and Pure White. The mirror caps on the blue R will be black. White and black models will get blue mirror caps. Unique badges are abundant, and the door/dash sections usually filled with plastic will have real carbon fiber instead. A cool additional touch: the puddle lights reveal “20 R” on the ground.

Just like the other Golf Rs, it comes with a torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system. It’s paired with Volkswagen’s DCC adaptive damping system. Volkswagen deleted the sunroof for weight and aerodynamics. This Golf R gets 19-inch Estoril wheels, finished in Gloss Black, and are equipped with 235/35 summer performance tires.

The ’23 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition will be available this fall, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one.