Wild Morizo Edition Video: Here’s What It’s Like to Drive This ULTRA-HOT 2023 GR Corolla On a Track!

The standard GR Corolla is plenty potent, but this take it up a notch

The MORIZO Edition is an even MORE aggressive version of the bananas 2023 Toyota GR Corolla – and we take it to the track!

Roman gets to go to Salt Lake City, Utah where he takes the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition out on the track, and he takes us along. Keeping in mind that there is an embargo on driving impressions, Roman clams-up and lets the GR Corolla MORIZO Edition do the talking. That is to say, you get to see and hear this angry little car chew up a race track.

For those of you who don’t know what Morizo stands for:

He races for the Gazoo Racing Team under the name “Morizo“, but you might know him as Toyota Motor Corp. president, Akio Toyoda.

Now, I’m sorry to sound like a fan-boy, but that’s friggin’ cool. Akio Toyoda is serious about performance, and he’s bringing back the good-old days of high-strung, super-fast hot-hatchbacks. How many automotive presidents do that?

What makes the Morizo Edition unique?

It’s an even more extreme version of the GR Corolla, with a wider stance, less bulk and more torque. Toyota/Gazoo Racing removed about 100 pounds from the interior, mainly by pulling the rear seat. Additional bars rise from that section for added stiffness. There is still cargo space there, but no rear seat.

The G16E-GTS 1.6-liter, 3-cylinder direct injected turbo still makes 300 horsepower, but they bumped the torque to 295 lb-ft. It also has a close gear ratio transmission, with shorter differential gears. Additional front brake cooling ducts were added, along with mono-tube shock absorbers and fat 245/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires sit beneath, fitted over 18-inch, forged aluminum GR-labeled wheels.

Check out this video, and don’t forget to turn up the volume!