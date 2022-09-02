2023 Nissan Kicks Gets a Moderate Price Bump: Here’s How Much More It Costs

Nissan has been rolling out pricing updates across its entire 2023 lineup, including the Kicks.

The brand’s entry-level crossover gets a moderate price bump, kicking its starting MSRP up to $21,585 .

. This year brings minor changes, though a next-generation Kicks is rumored for the 2024 model year.

2023 Nissan Kicks models will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Like other Nissan models, the 2023 Kicks comes with a price hike.

The automaker is rolling out updated pricing across its lineup, and we now have information and specs for the Kicks crossover. With the Rogue Sport checking out in a few months’ time, this will now be the sole option for folks who want a sub-Rogue-sized runabout. There aren’t too many changes in store this year, though word has it we may eventually see a new, slightly more rugged Kicks to more completely fill the void left behind by the Rogue Sport.

The 2023 Nissan Kicks, for its part, retains the same three trim levels that were available before. Its base S trim starts at $21,585, while the SV comes in at $23,445 and the SR tops out the range at $24,145. Each model represents a price hike between $710 and $730, getting progressively more expensive as you move up the stack. That pricing does include Nissan’s $1,295 destination fee, which is also higher than for 2022.

All 2023 Nissan Kicks models get standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, push-button start and three USB ports. S models get a 7.0-inch touchscreen, while SV and SR get a slightly larger 8.0-inch unit. Stepping up to the SV also gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, silver-painted roof rails, adaptive cruise control and remote start.

At the top of the range, the Kicks SR gets black roof rails and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera system. If you want, you can add to that feature list with the SR Premium Package. That gets you an eight speaker Bose premium audio system, a heated steering wheel and front seats and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot.

Same powertrain as before and no AWD option

The 2023 Nissan Kicks still lacks an all-wheel drive option, which is one differentiator from the soon defunct Rogue Sport. Under the hood, you still get a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine with 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque on tap. Power makes its way to the front tires through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Still, fuel economy is a huge selling point for Nissan’s entry-level crossover. This model currently leads among non-hybrid crossovers, managing 31 City / 36 Highway / 33 Combined mpg.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive crossover, the 2023 model Kicks will hit showrooms in the next few weeks. Check out more on the recently facelifted Kicks below: