Almost Gone: Nissan Will Drop the Rogue Sport Crossover for the U.S. After This Model Year

Known as the “Qashqai” in some markets, the Nissan Rogue Sport has been on sale in the U.S. market since 2017.

At that time, Nissan brought this model in as a smaller, less expensive option to compete against other small crossovers like the Honda HR-V and the Toyota C-HR (and now the Corolla Cross).

However, the automaker has reportedly decided to drop the model, deciding that the newer Kicks and the larger Rogue fulfill the necessary market segments.

Say goodbye to the Nissan Rogue Sport.

In a memo sent out to dealers and published by Automotive News, Nissan vice president Scott Shirley affirmed the automaker’s focus on its core models. Of those, we’ll continue to see cars that “bring the most benefit to customers”. While the Rogue Sport, based on the overseas Qashqai, originally filled that gap, American buyers now have the Kicks as a small, affordable option (albeit without all-wheel drive). Rogue Sport production for the U.S. market, he says, will conclude after the 2022 model year.

As it did with the Maxima, Nissan continues to trim down aging, less popular cars as it revamps its lineup and transitions toward EVs. This is not a terribly surprising move, then, especially as we only saw one minor update for the 2020 model year. The Rogue Sport does offer an all-wheel drive variant, but the rest of the package — including an underwhelming 141 hp 2.0-liter engine and CVT — is no longer competitive against the likes of the revamped Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Then there’s the price to consider. At $26,255 to start, the front-wheel drive Rogue Sport rings in some $5,000 more than the equivalent Kicks. Step up a trim level or two or add AWD, and you’re suddenly within spitting distance of the larger, far more modern Rogue. That’s to say nothing of its new standard 1.5-liter, 201 hp VC-Turbo engine and the ability to get Nissan’s ProPilot Assist on SV and higher models.

Will you miss the Nissan Rogue Sport?

In short, the Nissan Rogue Sport no longer measures up to its stablemates that can fulfill the size, value and feature boxes much better. I don’t suspect too many people will miss it, but let me know if I’m wrong.

If you are looking to buy one, don’t fret about serviceability. The dealer memo reaffirmed that it would continue parts support for the next ten years, and dealers will still sell 2023 model year cars until inventory runs out, once the U.S. production run ceases.

