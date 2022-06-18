(Video) Check Out the All-New, 2023 Honda HR-V – By the Numbers!

You might be surprised at how different the 2023 Honda HR-V is over the previous model. In this video, we walk you though the numbers.

We were invited to the Pacific Northwest to sample the 2023 Honda HR-V. The video attached, and this post do not contain driving impressions as they are embargoed until June, 21st 2022. Still, there’s a lot of information to digest. That’s especially true when you look at the numbers and features for the new and old HR-V.

Sharing many of its components with the new Honda Civic, the 2023 Honda HR-V has its own, unique design, and a unique rear end. That’s right, the multilink rear suspension is bespoke, and only the HR-V has all-wheel drive (AWD). No other Civic has it in our market. Many of the remaining parts come right from the Civic’s parts bin.

New vs old Honda HR-V. (Image: TFLcar)

By (some of the) numbers:

The old HR-V shared its platform with the diminutive Honda Fit. This was a much smaller platform, one that provided a 141 horsepower engine. This new HR-V has the Civic’s 158 hp, 2.0-liter, four cylinder engine that makes 138 lbs-feet of torque. Honda says it’s greener than the old HR-V mill, but it’s slightly less efficient.

Part of that efficiency drop may have to do with the added size. The new HR-V has a wheelbase (104.5-inch) that’s nearly two inches longer than the previous model. It’s also a whopping nine-inches longer. The added wheelbase and length give the rear passengers some much needed space. Oddly the cargo space in the new HR-V is slightly less than the previous model.

Part of that cargo space issue may revolve around the lack of the up-folding rear “magic seat.” Some fans may not like that omission. Still, the tradeoff is a larger passenger area.

There’s a lot more to digest, and this video is the first of two that will answer many questions!