Honda Releases the First ‘Teaser’ Image of the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport — Not That You Can Really See It

Yes, there’s a new Honda Passport TrailSport in there…not that you can make much out among the cliffs.

The entire purpose of this 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport teaser image of is to get the juices flowing and a few tongues waggling about what the Passport’s revamped bigger sibling could look like. There is no technical information, no secondary images – hell, there’s no real statement from Honda on this.

In fact, the only thing Honda did say about the latest TrailSport, as you’d expect, hardly yields any workable details:

“The All-New 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Get You There. And Back. The most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever is coming soon to round out the year of the SUV. #HondaPilot” Honda

We’ve seen test mules running around, and we came to the conclusion the next Pilot would have new styling, new interior, but (mainly) carry-over components from the previous model. Simply put, it should follow the same recipe as the Honda Passport TrailSport. As such, we expect the off-road components to follow the same trajectory as the restyled Passport TrailSport. That is to say, we’ll most likely see a suspension, tire, wheel and trim upgrade.

We were pretty impressed at the ruggedized Passport’s all-around driving feel, both on and off-road. In both desert and Rocky Mountain excursions, it proved to be a solid all-rounder. Sure, it could use better tires (Honda says that option is in the pipeline), more ground clearance, armor and better articulation. Honestly, though, I’m nitpicking.

As a light off-road vehicle, the Passport TrailSport is pretty damn good.

I suspect the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport will be more of the same. They are both based on the same platform, with the same running gear. The Pilot is larger and heavier, which may make a difference depending on how adventurous you’re feeling with your family crossover.

With this teaser, we can now officially expect to see a full reveal sometime in the near future.