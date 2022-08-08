Ferrari Launches Recall for Potential Brake Failure Covering 23,555 Cars Built Since 2005

Ferrari just launched a massive recall affecting 19 different models.

Whether you’re behind the wheel of a Nissan Versa or indeed a Ferrari Portofino — not sure if I’ve ever seen those two mentioned in the same sentence before — working brakes are essential. As fun as it is to drive fast, you want to be able to slow your progress at the appropriate moment, and that’s where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recent recall document is problematic for Ferrari owners.

In fact, some 23,555 Ferrari models stretching all the way back to 2005 may suffer “loss of brake function”, which the NHTSA mentions may “increase the risk of a crash.” Naturally.

Specifically, the problem lies with the brake fluid reservoir cap, which may not vent properly, creating a vacuum and potentially causing a brake fluid leak that affects brake function.

So, your next question is likely, “Which Ferraris are we talking about here?” Um, all of them, pretty much. At least those built since 2005. There are a few exceptions off the top — there’s no mention of the SF90 Stradale or the 296 GTB — but virtually every other model is part of this recall campaign, assigned 22V-536 by the NHTSA.

Models affected by the brake failure recall include (in numerical/alphabetical order:

Model Affected Model Years F430 2005 – 2009 488 Pista 2019 – 2020 612 2010 – 2011 612 Scaglietti 2005 – 2011 812 Superfast 2018 – 2022 California 2009 – 2017 California T 2015 – 2017 F12 Berlinetta 2013 – 2017 F12tdf (Tour de France) 2017 F60 America 2016 F8 Spider 2020 – 2022 F8 Tributo 2020 – 2022 FF 2012 – 2016 GTC4Lusso 2018 – 2020 GTC4Lusso T 2018 – 2019 LaFerrari 2013 – 2015 LaFerrari Aperta 2017 Portofino 2019 – 2022 Roma 2021 – 2022

How Ferrari will fix the issue

Fortunately, dealers will be able to sort the problem out by replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap, free of charge. They will also update the cars’ onboard software to provide a warning message for low brake fluid. Owners should start receiving letters after September 24, 2022. In the meantime, concerned owners can contact Ferrari customer service at (201) 816-2668. Ferrari’s recall number for this campaign is RC 80.

You can also read the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report and Recall Acknowledgement for more information.