Want a Retro Toyota Land Cruiser on This side of the Pond? Rejoice! Flex Inc. is Coming to the U.S.!

Flex Inc., which was founded in 1967, is currently operating over 50 dealerships throughout Japan. They specialize in retro-upgrades.

Flex Inc. is about to open a center in San Diego, California – and this is just the beginning. We’ve seen several companies pop up around the plant offering cool upgrades to make modern vehicles look more retro. Recently Mitsuoka Motors debuted a (second and third generation) Chevrolet Blazer-inspired Toyota RAV4. It’s epic! Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement about imports to North America.

You can read more about Mitsuoka (here).

The Mitsuoka Buddy Crossover is Sold Out Until 2023 – in Japan. (Image: Mitsuoka)

Flex Inc., on the other hand, is poised to open an outlet in San Diego, CA this upcoming winter. Mitsuoka and Flex are very different companies, but what if they partnered up, and BOTH began selling in the United States? I bet the demand would be massive. As it is, Flex looks like they are off to a banger of a start. Their first model, the 106, is based on the 1998 – 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser 100 Series.

These are, essentially, re-skinned vehicles. Most of the action takes place on the nose, tail and the rolling package. Based on what I could find on their websites, there are no major mechanical changes. On top of that, I could not find U.S. pricing either. Still, the results look epic. Check out the before and after photos below.

“Based on demand, now was the right time to make this debut into the U.S. market, and San Diego is the right location for us to make this move. Using a bespoke concept, customers can use Flex’s online simulator to customize their vehicles to make for a true, one-of-a-kind driving experience, which is the niche that we have curated and elevated.” Yohei Nakamura

In the near future, Flex will introduce a Toyota Tacoma with the retro-treatment. The retro-themed Tacoma should evoke old Toyota pickup trucks. No images are available yet. Flex calls their creations “RENOCA,.” In Flex-speak, that’s a combination of renovation and car.

Right now, you can head over to Flex’s online configurator and build a 106 yourself!