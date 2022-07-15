(Video) Coming To America – Let’s Check Out The SUPER Futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 6 In Person!

Ioniq 6 image via: Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is even more proof that Hyundai is serious about absolute EV domination. It looks sleek too!

Base on the same chassis as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the sleekest, most aerodynamic vehicles the automaker’s built. The automaker calls their Hyundai IONIQ 6 the “Electrified Streamliner.” Fair enough, but rear headroom for tall people is at a premium. Still, legroom is quite good. Even for Roman, with his impossibly long legs, had great rear legroom.

Using an 800-volt architecture, this EV could charge up to 230kW.

77.4-kWh battery is mated to an aerodynamically sculpted silhouette to provide WLTP-estimated over 610 km of all-electric range on a single charge With WLTP-estimated energy consumption under 14 kWh/100 km, IONIQ 6 to be one of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market.

The overall design is certainly polarizing, but there is something positive here: the sedan isn’t dead. Like the Ioniq 5, there will be a lot of differentiation between the model displayed in Korea (where the video was shot) and the model sold here. Many of the specs, and features will be altered once it gets to the North American market.

One huge example is one of the Hyundai EV’s party tricks – its video enabled side view mirrors. While video cameras are allowed with side-view mirrors, the implementation of just video dependent mirrors is forbidden here.

“IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential. The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.” Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officerand Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company

Check out this video where Roman takes us through a tour of the new EV sedan!