(Video) We Go Behind the Scenes With the All-New Honda Prologue Battery Electric SUV & Honda’s New Design Studio Process

Honda PR is getting better at creating buzz, especially with the all-new Honda Prologue Battery Electric SUV. We go deep with the design process.

The all-new Honda Prologue Battery Electric SUV will share its electric underpinnings with General Motor’s lauded Ultium battery technology. In fact, some insiders think it will roll on the same platform as the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV. Forgetting the powertrain (which we have no solid data on anyway), the design and engineering of everything above the platform is all Honda.

“Designing the first volume Honda electric vehicle gave us more freedom than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, and we can stretch our imagination, especially in styling the front-end. We envisioned Prologue with a longer wheelbase, shorter overhang, and capable tires to create sporty proportions and a stronger stance.” Sang-Hyuk Ahn, a four-year exterior designer at Honda.

The Prologue is the first Honda model designed primarily through virtual reality visualization technology. It was used by the design team to place Prologue in different environments. According to Honda, it accelerated cross-collaboration between Honda styling teams in the U.S. and Japan.

“We were able to see Prologue in digital environments that truly resemble the real world. By simulating and evaluating colors, materials, and even lighting in a virtual 3D environment we were able to explore possibilities that took styling to a higher level.” Marco Tan, VR and CG designer with Honda Design

So far, it looks pretty sleek, but I’m holding my breath to see what the final product will look like. Now, they did mention that they used the styling language of the Honda-e as inspiration. That’s good news based on how seriously awesome the Honda-e is. It’s kind of like Apple and Honda got together and designed an electric homage to the first Civic.

Honda Electrification Rollout

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions based on three phases leading to 2030:

2024: Begin sales of the Honda Prologue, co-developed with GM

2026: Begin production and sales of Honda models based on Honda e:Architecture

2027: Begin production and sales of a new series of affordable EVs co-developed with GM

