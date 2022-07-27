Seventh Generation, 2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show

Fresh from the rumor-mill, and now from the “horse’s” mouth – the 2024 Ford Mustang WILL debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.

Many of us at TFL Studios have seen the test mules of the 2024 Ford Mustang testing in the Rocky Mountains. It was never a question of “if” they would produce a seventh generation, but “when.” In this case, it’s also about “where” the 2024 Ford Mustang will debut. Now we know for sure.

Excited to confirm that we’ll unveil the all-new, seventh-generation @FordMustang September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world! 🐎 #SaveTheManuals pic.twitter.com/d2kdQioBWY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 27, 2022 If you missed that:

Most experts agree that the next Mustang will have a few carryover powertrains from the previous model. Still, those engines (like the EcoBoost 2.7, and Coyote V8) could be improved. On top of that, there are a lot of rumors running around about a possible hybrid powertrain.

Anything is possible, but I wouldn’t bet on that possible hybrid having the Power Boost feature from the F-150 hybrid.

The 2022 Detroit Auto Show, or North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) will be held September 14th – 25th. Many things, including the date have changed, and the NAIAS is constantly evolving. Having Ford unveil the Mustang at the event is a huge boon for Detroit and the NAIAS. For a while there, it looked like many major automakers were done with auto shows.

Hopefully, the NAIAS will evolve to the point where they will shed excessive weight and modernize their whole platform. That includes the venue, judges, media outreach and more. Time will tell, and you can bet TFL Studios will be there to cover the whole enchilada!

We caught this 2024 Ford Mustang testing in the Rocky Mountains back in June 2022!