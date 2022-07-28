Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Luxury Coupe Undergoes Testing in the French Rivera, Because Of Course it Is.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre testing mule is chewing up the development miles testing in the French Rivera, which puts the vehicle through its paces.

With the battery integrated into its structure, the Rolls-Royce Spectre promises to be one of the fastest, stiffest, best riding and more aerodynamic Rolls-Royces yet. Rolls-Royce is continuing their 2.5 million km testing program for their first electric product. Right now, they are at the 625,000 km testing phase in French Riviera region of southern France.

According to the automaker, the Rolls-Royce Spectre tested at Autodrome de Miramas facility and on Côte d’Azur roads. Rolls-Royce says the Spectre development now approximately 40% complete.

“It is no exaggeration to state that Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever. Free from the restrictions connected to the internal combustion engine, our battery-electric vehicle will offer the purest expression of the Rolls-Royce experience in the marque’s 118-year history. This latest testing phase proves a suite of advanced technologies that underpin a symbolic shift for Rolls-Royce as it progresses towards a bright, bold, all-electric future. This will secure the ongoing relevance of our brand for generations to come.” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

This was a crucial part of Spectre’s 2.5 million kilometer global testing program. A total of 625,000 kilometers will be driven on and around the French Côte d’Azur. This phase is split into two parts. It began at the historic Autodrome de Miramas proving ground, located in the French department of Bouches-du-Rhône in Provence. Once a circuit that played host to the 1926 Grand Prix. The site is now a state-of-the-art test and development facility. It uses more than 60 kilometres of closed routes and 20 test track environments that provide a vast number of testing opportunities over its 1,198 acre footprint.

“Spectre unlocks the extraordinary potential of integrating a fully electric powertrain into our Architecture of Luxury platform. From this engineering starting point, our testing and refinement processes combine empirical data and human experience, intuition and insights acquired over more than a century to refine the motor car’s driving dynamics and character. In coordinating this orchestra of systems with precisely defined responses to driver inputs and road conditions, made possible by the latest software and hardware developments, Spectre delivers the Rolls-Royce experience in exceptionally high definition.” Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Director of Engineering, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

We expect to hear more about the development and technical data in the next few months.