(Video) Forbidden Fruit – The Coolest Genesis They Make You Can’t Buy In America – It’s the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake!

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is indeed forbidden fruit in the United States, which is a true shame. Just LOOK at it!

It is such a shame that the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake won’t be heading to our shores. One of the few weak points of the G70 sedan was its tiny cargo capacity, and tight rear seat. While I don’t know about any extra room for rear passengers, I know for sure, it would hold more. Not to mention the fact that it just looks drop-dead sexy.

Roman even said the Genesis G70 is, “Gawsh-Dawrn sexy.” His words.

The model Roman was looking at came with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. There is an option for rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Unfortunately, with a lot of the on-hand information written in Korean, Roman couldn’t get all the specifications. On the Korean site, which is filled with glorious images, I caught a few additional numbers.

Standard Features on the 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Powertrain / PE System

· Gasoline 2.0 Turbo engine

· 8-speed automatic transmission

· Motor-Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS)

· Idle Stop and Go

· Drive Mode Selector (eco / comfort / sport / sport+ / custom)

Exterior

· Full LED headlamps

· LED turn signal lamps

· LED Daytime Running Light

· Full LED rear combination lamps

· 225/45R18 Bridgestone Tires & Wheels

· Double-glazed soundproof glass (front glass, front door)

· Solar front glass(front glass)

· Outside mirror (side repeater, puddle lamp with logo, heating, auto-unfolding)

· Single twin exhaust tip

· Rear Spoiler

Interior

· 8-inch TFT LCD cluster

· Shift-By-Wire

· Paddle shifters

· Hi-pass system

· ECM rear view mirror

· Metal Door Scuff

There’s more, but it all looks a lot like the sedan version of the Genesis G70.

Basically, the sexy rear end is just about all that separates it from its sedan brethren. That’s fine with me, and Roman – because it’s absolutely stunning. Once again, the designers and engineers at Genesis have made something special, but it’s something we may never see in the United States.

Whoever convinced people in the USA that station wagons were uncool is a putz.