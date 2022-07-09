(Video) The New Rivian R1S SUV Is So Freaking Fast It Took My Breath Away!

Andre says: the new Rivian R1S SUV is freaking fast – and we totally believe him!

It’s obvious that the new Rivian R1S SUV would be preposterously fast, but even Andre wasn’t quite prepared for the feeling of a Saturn booster at his back. Rolling on chunky Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires, Andre achieved a 3.8-second 0 – 60. This SUV weighs around 7,000 lbs with one driver – so that’s freaking fast.

The new Rivian R1S SUV can make up to 750 horsepower and 829 lb-ft of torque. Using four electric motors, the R1S is rated to tow up to 7,700-lbs. Of course, the question is – how far can you tow that maximum load? That, among other questions, will be answered by the TFL Studio team in the near future.

It should perform similar to its brother, the R1T, but it IS a smaller vehicle altogether.

Andre put the R1S into “Sport Mode” and lowered the ride height, for optimum performance. The massive 180 kWh battery, which is capable of giving the SUV an up to 316-mile range, isn’t exactly light. Remember, while there is no mechanical drivetrain like an internal combustion vehicle, it still has four electric motors, heavy tires and an adjustable suspension system. None of that is light either.

All in all, the performance is outstanding, and Andre lauds the R1S' overall handling as well.

In this video, Andre takes you through a detailed tour of the internal technical systems, and a ton of driving impressions too!