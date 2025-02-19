Rivian Debuts Desert-Themed R1S & R1T California Dune Edition Models

This limited-run model is available to order now, though Rivian didn't say exactly how many they're going to build

(Images: Rivian)

Rivian updated its R1 series for the 2025 model year, and now it’s throwing in a special edition model.

Following up the recent revamp, Rivian’s flagship electric models got a tan — literally. On Wednesday, the automaker debuted the California Dune Edition variants for both the R1S SUV and the R1T pickup, complete with a host of aesthetic changes both inside and out. The limited-run models are available for interested buyers to order right now, with the R1T coming in at $99,900 and the R1S setting you back $105,900.

What all do you get for the money? Both SUV and truck flavors of the California Dune Edition get a special new paint color for the occasion. Can you guess the name of the paint color (yes, it is ‘California Dune’). Rivian says it was inspired by the state’s huge sand dune fields, and is meant to evoke a sense of adventure…more so than the regular R1 models already do, anyway.

The California Dune Edition includes Rivian’s Blackout package to offer up some contrast against the sand-colored paint job, though you can get the 20-inch all-terrain wheels in either the dark variant or in California Dune finish to match the body. Add to that Maxtrax recovery boards mounted on the roof and the rest of the All-Terrain package (normally a $3,700 option that includes a spare tire and a beefier underbody skid plate), and you have your special edition model. The California Dune Edition packs the company’s tri-motor setup with 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of torque, though the all-terrain rubber does hamper the range a bit, to roughly 329 miles. Tri-motor models, including this limited-run model, get a new “Soft Sand” driving mode, which helps fit the theme Rivian’s trying to accomplish here.

Inside, the California Dune Edition gets a two-tone interior with Sandstone and Black Mountain hues, as well as Sandstone floor mats. Rivian says the flooring material “easily shakes off sand from your desert adventures”, though functionally speaking, the rest of the interior is the same as the standard R1S and R1T.

While you can order one right now, Rivian did not mention exactly how many of the California Dune Edition models it plans to build, though the whole “limited edition” model suggests some air of exclusivity for your $100,000-ish outlay.