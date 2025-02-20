Limited-Edition 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry Brings More Off-Road Goodies and Tech Over the Standard Sahara

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Jeep only plans to sell 5,800 examples of this special Backcountry 4xe model.

When it first launched, Jeep had relatively few trim options for its plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. It’s a markedly different picture in 2025, when you can buy one of eight differing 4xe models, including this new limited-run Backcountry 4xe. Essentially, this special edition takes the more street-focused Sahara model and adds in both off-road kit and more technology to the package to create a more appealing all-rounder — if you can swing the $66,185 price tag.

At its core, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry uses the same powertrain as the other plug-in hybrid variants. You get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as well as an electric motor, putting out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Like the standard Sahara 4xe, you also get a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, though this trim adds built-in navigation as well as a nine-speaker Alpine audio system (that’s usually part of the $1,895 Technology Group on the Sahara).

The Backcountry 4xe goes further on the tech front, though, bringing in a front TrailCam, a Trailer Tow package, built-in off-road trail guides by Trail Offroad and auxiliary switches like you get on the Rubicon trims. Jeep brought in a host of extra off-road kit for the Wrangler 4xe Backcountry as well, including front and rear steel bumpers, a single-loop grille guard, rock rails and more aggressive 275/55R20 General Grabber all-terrain tires on unique 20-inch wheels. The Jeep Power Box, which plugs into the car’s charge port and draws energy from the onboard high-voltage battery pack to power your small appliances and accessories, also comes as part of the Backcountry trim. That said, you don’t get a front and rear locking differential setup or electronic sway bar disconnect, like you do on the Rubicon.

Finally, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Backcountry roads out the added feature list with a three-piece body-color hardtop and Mopar all-weather floor mats. It also sports unique hood, fender and rear swing gate decals, but you don’t get a special “Backcountry” decal along the left and right edges of the hood, as you would with a Willys and Rubicon. In fact, the Backcountry does still have a Sahara 4xe badge on the back, signaling Jeep’s pitch for this model as more of a built-up Sahara than a completely different trim.

While you can configure and order a Backcountry now, they will have a fairly limited run. Jeep plans to build just 5,800 units, each with a price tag about $6,595 above the Sahara 4xe’s base price. That is undoubtedly expensive, but…when you start building up the Sahara with some of the Backcountry’s features like the Technology Group, the Trailer Tow and Auxiliary Switch Group and standalone accessories like the rock sliders and the body-color hardtop, it actually works out a little bit cheaper to go for the Backcountry if you want everything it brings to the table.