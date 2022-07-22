Behold, the Cadillac CELESTIQ Concept Vehicle – Showing Us the Future of the Brand

The Cadillac CELESTIQ concept is meant to be their flagship sedan, and the production version isn’t far off.

While no specifications, statistics or technical commentary has been released by General Motors, the Cadillac CELESTIQ concept vehicle is a showcase of innovation. Inspired by Cadillac’s 120-year heritage, from V16s to ’57 El Dorado Broughams, an attempt was made to produce the next (notable) chapter in Cadillac’s design history.

“The CELESTIQ show car is the purest expression of Cadillac. It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand’s history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship.” ,Magalie Debellis, manager, Cadillac Advanced Design.

The Cadillac CELESTIQ has a ton of new technology. Much of it will trickle down to other GM vehicles, in time. For now, Cadillac is GM’s star innovator. The CELESTIQ has five high-definition, advanced LED interactive displays, including a 55-inch-diagonal LED display. It also has variable-transmission Smart Glass Roof which uses Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. It enables four zones of variable lighting through these clear-to-opaque panels.

“We’ve combined the beauty of function with the beauty of form. We had to reconsider all aspects to immerse the customer, all of their senses, and create a connection with the vehicle through the finest genuine materials, exceptional detailing and advanced technology.” Laetitia Lopez, creative designer, Cadillac Color and Trim

According to Cadillac: Availability for the production version of CELESTIQ will be announced at a later date.