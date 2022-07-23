(Video) Here’s Why The New Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Should Worry Other Electric Car Companies!

We got the opportunity to do a deep dive behind the scenes with the all-new Chevrolet Blazer EV, and we interviewed its chief engineer.

Kase traveled to Los Angeles to get a hands-on opportunity with the all-new Chevrolet Blazer EV, and we go deep in the weeds with its chief engineer, Doug Houlihan. To be clear: the all-new Chevrolet Blazer EV has pretty much nothing to do with the current (or past) Chevy Blazers.

“The 2024 Blazer EV sets a new tone for electric SUVs, with options and intuitive technologies that help position Chevy for leadership in one of the fastest-growing EV segments. Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.” Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet.

The SS is the only model that comes with all-wheel drive as standard, but it is an option on a few other trims.

Pricing, trims and details for the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer EV:

Chevy Blazer EV Trim 1LT 2LT RS SS Wheels 19″ 19″ 21″ 22″ Powertrain (Standard) FWD FWD FWD or

RWD AWD AWD available No Yes Yes ––– GM Estimated Range* 247 mi 293 mi 320 mi 290 mi Starting MSRP $44,995 $47,595 $51,995 $65,995

* Dependent on battery pack size (GM has not shared battery capacity as of this writing)

Blazer EV infographic with a chart of the features on the 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS trims. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV available Spring 2023.

Additional Blazer EV highlights include an 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability. It can go up to 190 kW, depending on the model. According to General Motors, this can give the Blazer EV an approximate range of 78 miles in about 10 minutes.

It also has a 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable infotainment touchscreen and full LED exterior lighting. Super Cruise is available, along with a suite of safety enhancements.

I have to admit, the 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque that come in the SS, along with its outstanding exterior design, makes a hell of a statement. It also helps when GM states its 0 to 60 mph runs zoom by in about four-seconds.

I still believe that they should have used another name, but I can’t argue with the result.

Check out the video and let us know what you think!