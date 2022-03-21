Tesla Jump (And Crash) Video Goes Viral, As The Driver Somehow Escapes Injury

Do we need to even say it? Don't be this stupid...

This past weekend, a 2018 Tesla Model S was jumped on a street in Los Angeles.

In the process, its driver destroyed the car and hit two other vehicles. The stunt was caught on camera, and police are looking for the driver.

While we’re short of all the details, it appears that the Tesla Model S that was jumped may have been a rental car. Police say that around 12:10 AM Sunday (March 20) a group of Tesla fans gathered at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street, only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. The area was full of bystanders who met up earlier for a Tesla meet. Considering how many people were prepped with their camera phones at the ready, it’s a pretty good bet that the driver wanted to perform the stunt.

YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video that covered the jump, along with telling before and after videos. He stated that the driver had more than one passenger, a stray cat. According to Choi, the driver picked up the cat at the meetup and brought it with them. Fortunately, it appears that the cat survived, as did the driver. Unfortunately, two cars were hit — one of which was totaled. Two trash cans were also destroyed.

The driver and passenger fled the wreckage and the scene with the cat, apparently unhurt.

After seeing this audacious stunt on various social media platforms, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) got involved. Publishing several videos of the Tesla jump on their social media site, the LAPD got a slew of tips about the driver’s identity. Right now, the LAPD has a person of interest, identified as @dominykas on TikTok in their sights.

Why? Shortly after the incident, the TikToker published an in-car perspective of the jump and resulting crash. @dominkas posted “I just crashed my new Tesla.” It’s a good chance that this is a rental vehicle as the LAPD announced that they are working with both Tesla and Enterprise in regards to this case.

This is YouTuber Alex Choi’s video recap of the whole incident. Keep in mind: the language and content may not be appropriate for some viewers. But he’s right in that it’s stupid and dangerous.