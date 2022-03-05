This Acura NSX Isn’t Like The Others — And You Can’t Buy It Anymore, Sadly

Acura saw fit to cap off the current generation NSX with a high-performance, limited-run Type S model. (Images: Acura)

It’s been a good run, but the Acura NSX isn’t going out quietly.

In fact, you could argue the past few months have been the current generation’s swan song. The automaker released one last version of its iconic sports car, and Tommy has the opportunity to check it out in California. This particular car not only looks awesome in Curva Red, but it is truly a rarefied track-ready machine. Check out the video below for a comprehensive take on the Acura NSX Type S — a 600 horsepower, next-level version of the brand’s halo that you may see here in the U.S. (and a few other countries), but sadly can’t actually buy at this point.

Still, it’s an important milestone for the second-generation car. After the original NSX’s 15-year production run that ended in 2005, the nameplate sat idle for a decade as the economic crisis of the late 2000s compelled Honda to scrap a V10-engined follow-up. In 2015, though, we finally got the NSX we’ve had for the past six years — a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sports car with three electric motors onboard.

While the original car managed 573 horsepower, the Acura NSX Type S gets a bit more grunt from the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. Torque increased as well, to 492 lb-ft. Stickier rubber, GT3-inspired aerodynamic changes and more aggressive styling help cement the car’s status at the top of the NSX pecking order, as Tommy finds out in the video below.





Why you can’t buy one (at least not brand new)

More performance though it might have, however, the production numbers for the Acura NSX Type S are relatively small. Mind you, the standard NSX is not exactly common, but just 350 of these high-performance versions will ever exist. Even worse, the 300 that will remain in the U.S. after leaving the PMC facility sold out…within 24 hours, no less.

Despite the $170,000 price tag, folks spoke for every single unit in that surprisingly short period. So, why are we talking about it at all then? Acura brought Tommy out to check out another, more widely available Type S (more on that soon), but we’re still talking about an NSX here. You don’t pass on an opportunity to drive an NSX, particularly on a track — and we can at least appreciate the sort of performance this last NSX brings to the table, if only vicariously.

Check out Tommy’s full review below: