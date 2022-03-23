2024 Mini Hardtop Hits The Arctic Circle, Showing Off Some Of Its Major Changes

The new Mini Hardtop hits the Arctic roads.

While the BMW-owned brand aims to reveal its next-generation hatchback to the world, it will be awhile before we actually see it. This is just the start of Mini’s “fifth generation”, and the three-door hatch is set for a reveal in late 2023. Technical specs are thin on the ground at this point, Mini did see fit to release some official “spy shots” for public consumption. Now we can at least get a fair idea what it will look like as it hits the Arctic Circle for testing in (where else?) Arjeplog, Sweden.

At first glance, you’ll still recognize even this camouflaged car as a member of the Mini family. In fact, the automaker brought every generation of Mini up to the Arctic with this new car for some blasts in the Swedish snow. We saw some spy shots of the new car back in December (and one with this camouflage, even), but these at least show the car on the move.

BMW Group shared a rough time frame for its reveals, including an all-electric crossover concept later this year, as well as the new Mini Countryman next year. After those, we’ll finally see the iconic Hardtop make its debut. While this particular car testing the Arctic is electric, the company’s Wednesday statement says the hatch will be available with an internal combustion engine, in addition to the pure EV option.

Performance versions are still in the cards

Lest you think performance is out the window with the future, all-electric Minis, the firm says it is working on John Cooper Works models with an electrified drivetrain. In the interim, though, it appears folks who aren’t ready to make the plunge will still be able to get a new, 2024 Mini Hardtop with a conventional engine — at least for a period after its launch.

Hopefully we’ll have more details in the coming months leading up to the full debut. Stay tuned for more details, and check out more on our experience with the Mini Cooper SE below;