Ferrari Teases the Purosangue SUV, Saying “All Will Be Revealed” This Year

Ferrari is nearly ready to fully reveal its first SUV.

Behold, the first official teaser showing the Italian brand’s Purosangue model. While there have been some leaked photos making the rounds, plenty of folks are still processing Ferrari (yes, Ferrari!) bringing out a high-riding SUV into existence. Mind you, virtually every other performance marque — here’s looking at you, Aston Martin and Lamborghini — have already jumped on board to build out their sales beyond strictly building sports cars. It was only a matter of time before the Prancing Horse had to join the party.

Even though this is just a teaser, we do get a pretty good idea of what the front of the Ferrari Purosangue will look like. There’s some of the SF90 Stradale in the design, including the flowing hood lines and the LED headlights. Unlike the SF90, though, there looks to be massive intakes for the bigger, heavier SUV. That, of course, leaves us wondering exactly what powers the Purosangue.

Whatever it is, you can bet that it will be immensely powerful. Now, we could see the full-on 986 horsepower powertrain from the SF90. That car uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, backed by a trio of electric motors (one in the transmission, and one on each front wheel). We are ostensibly talking about a road-going SUV, though, so Ferrari may dial it back a bit. To that end, we may well see a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine instead, taken from the 296 GTB. The 296 brings in two electric motors to back up the gas engine, resulting in a still-remarkable 819 horsepower.

Stay tuned for more updates

All-wheel drive is a virtual certainty, and we could see non-hybridized options or possibly a larger engine, depending on what Ferrari’s target is with the Purosangue. On that front, we will know more in the coming months (per Ferrari’s Instagram page), with the first deliveries likely coming up in early 2023.

How much will it cost? That’s still anyone’s guess, but don’t expect Ferrari’s first SUV to cost anything less than $300,000. If the automaker brings multiple powertrain options to the table, it’s likely we could even see higher-end versions over $400,000 — so most of us will only be able to look at this car (as with any Ferrari) and dream.