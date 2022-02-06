Ask Nathan: Ram ‘Revolution’ EV pickup, A Gentle Riding Crossover And Coffee Is Life?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is the Ram Revolution the upcoming EV Ram?

Comfortable to drive crossover?

You once said that, “coffee is life.”

The first question comes from a Ram owner who wants to know if we have any updates on the upcoming electric Ram pickup.

Q: (via Twitter @NathanAdlen) The Ram Revolution? Come on Nathan you got to have some intel on the electric Ram pickup!

I still love my 18 Ram Rebel but I think having an extra electric truck for the wife would be cool. Or even like you did with giving your kid a used EV. Stuff like that gets me thinking, I heard they would call it the Ram Revolution. Is that suckey?

— NotAvenitti

A: The main news is the potential name: Ram Revolution

Stellantis filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in January 2022. The trademark request was to procure ” Ram Revolution ” as a name. Canada and Mexico’s trademark commissions also had the name applied for. Many insiders think it will read like: Ram R-EVolution, or something similar.

Another insider stated that it may be closer in size to the Rivian R1T, yet it may have a 159 kWh power capable of up to 500 miles on a single charge. Stellantis already laid out the framework for their truck-based EV platform, which resembles a mix of Ford and GM current architecture. In other words, it will have a frame, kind of like the Ford F-150 Lightning, and have a large, flat battery pack as part of the structure. The STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture will underpin many of their future vehicles.

As excited as some Ram fans are for this new truck, they will have to be patient. According to Stellantis, we will have to wait until 2024 before the Ram Revolution (or whatever they decide to call it) comes out.

— N

The next question comes from a fan who needs a gentle touch on their upcoming crossover.

Q: Hi Nathan, My name is Ava and I watched your Acura MDX vs. CR-V review last night. Outstanding video!

Your video really gave me an idea for the feel of the car, which can be hard to translate through screen.

I have had some health challenges even though I’m quite young and was wondering if you could advise which cars you would have me consider for a very specific quality I am seeking. For brevity purposes, I experience something like rheumatoid arthritis, and even subtle vibrations from the tarmac to the steering wheel bother me and wear me out. Same with subtle vibrations from the road to the seat.

I thought you would be the perfect person to ask with your ability to get down to the nitty gritty differences between cars. I’m looking for a luxury compact SUV or compact SUV. I would like it to be higher up than a car. I’m not sure if the CR-V quite feels high enough for me but I also don’t know how the CR-V does with road vibrations compared to other options. I do not need 3 rows like the MDX and would rather have the gas mileage than a 3rd row I’m never going to use. Because of physical reasons, I absolutely loved the button in your review of the MDX so I wouldn’t have to reach up on the lift gate to push that button.

But I think I would prefer a used car so perhaps a power liftgate with a button on the key would work just as well. Lastly, that under-the-floor cargo space would be key after watching your review. I am a travel nurse and having a place to store IV supplies “permanently” in my car while having it look clean is *so* appealing. But the most important x-factor quality to me is that road reverberation, perhaps better stated as driving like absolute luxury. If any models/make/years new or used come to mind, I would *so* appreciate it!

A: This is a fantastic question Ava – one that may help others.

I know several people, including a few physically challenged drivers, that have had similar questions. In fact, there is a growing group of consumers who are sick and tired of “sport” packages on vehicles. They are beginning to understand that huge wheels and tight suspensions can be tedious over the long run. As such, many automakers are making models that are more compliant – but not always.

Fist of all, neither vehicle in this recent video review would be ideal. There are much better riding vehicles in this segment, provided you avoid their sportier trim options. In many cases, just adding huge, heavy wheels with thin rubber can create an unsettling ride. Also, some ‘sport’ steering settings can vibrate quite a bit.

The Honda CR-V is a better riding vehicle than the Acura RDX – at least in terms of being gentle. Also, the base model CR-V LX, with 17 inch wheels rides better than the higher end options with larger wheels.

Dynamically, German and British crossovers are well sorted, but I find them to ride a bit stiff in general. As good as some of these may be, I know there are options that provide greater isolation, quiet and comfort. Also, brand favorites like Mazda and Acura offer a sporty ride, but are not as smooth as others.

Check out these used crossover choices (in no particular order):

Buick Envision

I’m a big fan of Buick’s chassis tuning. Most of their vehicles have a very compliant ride, decent luxury and good isolation. I drove the Envision a few years back, and it was a smooth ride.

Lexus RX

The Lexus RX is not only one of the best vehicles in its class, it has been since its inception. Simply put, as long as you avoid the F-Sport package, you’re in for a good ride regardless of the year. It’s my opinion that the hybrid models ride a tad bit stiffer than the regular gas models.

Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln builds some of the quietest, most compliant crossovers on the road. I find the ride almost soothing on the Corsair, but the ergonomics may not be to everyone’s taste.

Volvo XC60

If you avoid the R-Design versions of the Volvo XC60, you might like the ride. Some folks feel the seats are a bit hard, but it is a question of what makes your lower components happy. I usually like Volvo seats, but I see how some may not. Volvos tend to be quiet and smooth around town.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

If you avoid the hard-core off-road, or track oriented versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, you might be surprised how supple they can be. I drove an older model with the Sterling trim, and it was extremely comfortable. You might be impressed with the interior as well.

There are many other options out there, but I hope I inspired some new possibilities for you. Keep in mind: newer vehicles usually have electrically assisted power steering. Some are very light to the touch, while others feel pretty heavy. If possible, test drive these vehicles back-to-back. If you do, don’t forget to try parking each one. I find that parking is very challenging for those who find steering a challenge.

One final thought: Maybe consider something completely different – like a minivan?

You mentioned in-floor storage, and an all-wheel drive version of the Chrysler Pacifica has that. That’s just an example, and there are other options to be sure. My other point it, it is very easy to enter, exit and drive a minivan. It’s just a suggestion.

I am sure that a few readers may provide some suggestions as well. Please keep us in the loop, and best of luck!

— N

By the way – these two larger crossovers (below) are remarkably smooth as well.

The last question comes from a fan who met me a while back and remembered a quote I forgot.

(Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen)

Met you and Andre in Oregon when you were filming Motor Mountain (USA). You guys were real nice and I still have the sticker you gave me. You both cracked me up too. I am so happy to be a long time follower of your shows! Do you remember when you said “Coffee Is Life” ???? Are you still like that?

— McMyer88

A: Yep! Coffee is still LIFE!

Thanks for your patronage amigo!

Half of the TFL Studios staff lives on it, the other half…

Well, we think they were raised by lemurs, or something.

— N