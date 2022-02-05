Hmm…What Is This Ford Focus Vignale Doing In Arizona?

The mysterious (at least to Americans) Ford Focus Vignale — what are your thoughts?

Our friend and viewer Jim sent us the following images of a Ford Focus Vignale in Phoenix, Arizona. The Vignale is a station wagon variant of the Focus hatch sold outside of the United States. On occasion we receive photos of non-U.S. market cars driving around the states. Most often, they are Canadian or Mexican market cars visiting from their home countries.

However, Ford does not sell the Focus Vignale anywhere in North America. Not even in neighboring countries. Moreover, this particular vehicle has Michigan manufacturer plates and Jim spotted it in Phoenix near Ford’s Arizona proving ground. That begs the question, what is it doing there?

About the Focus Vignale

The Vignale is primarily a European market car. Powertrains range from a 182 hp 1.5 liter, down to a 125 hp, 1.0-liter three-cylinder. Two turbodiesel engines are available with 120 to 150 hp as well. Of course being a European model Ford offers both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you don’t really see the appeal of a Ford Focus wagon, you’re actually not alone. Even in European markets, the Vignale has been cancelled due to poor sales.

Ford no longer sells the Focus in the states either. In fact, they axed all of their cars aside from the Mustang. Truck, SUV, and crossover sales have far surpassed those of smaller vehicles in our market.

What does this mean?

Well, we don’t expect the Focus to make a triumphant return to the United States market. Sorry if you thought that’s where this was going. We really can’t say what this car is doing in our neck of the woods, but it does make you wonder, doesn’t it?

Thanks to Jim for sending in these photos. If you do miss the Focus and you want to see more, check out the classic review down below from a time when the Focus was alive and well.