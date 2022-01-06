Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz Is Finally Coming: Here’s The Official Reveal Date!

We’ve had a few looks at the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz — but we’ll soon be able to see the real thing in the coming weeks.

VW’s all-electric van will make its debut in March.

It’s been half a decade since the Volkswagen ID. Buzz first made its way into the public consciousness at the North American International Auto Show. Now, finally, it’s time for the production version to make its debut. VW Group Chairman Herbert Diess actually made the announcement via Twitter, showing a short animated clip with the van coming to fruition (shown below):

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

We only have to wait until March 9, 2022 for all to be revealed. More production-leaning prototypes have made an appearance throughout the last year or so, but this is the first time we should be able to see it without any camouflage.

No technical specs are available just yet, but we can glean those based on the ID. models we already know. The ID. Buzz will ride on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and will likely bring the same drivetrain layouts. If it’s anything like what we get in the ID.4, then the electric van will get single and dual-motor options. The single-motor, rear-wheel drive version could make 201 horsepower, while the all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup puts out 295 horsepower. Battery size could be a wild card this time, though, as VW does have more room to work with.

If VW does indeed fit a larger battery module, then the ID. Buzz could manage a range around 300 miles — but it may fall somewhere in the mid-200 area like its crossover sibling. We’ll have to wait and see, but at least the long wait is (almost) over, as you’ll see from our five-year-old video first covering the ID. Buzz concept’s reveal: