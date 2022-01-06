Gordon Murray Automotive Is Launching Another Supercar — The T.33 — On January 27: News

This is a mockup of what Gordon Murray Automotive’s new headquarters, currently under construction in the UK, will look like. (Images: Gordon Murray Automotive)

The T.33 will join the T.50 and T.50s Niki Lauda in GMA’s range.

Gordon Murray is best known for his wealth of Formula One experience as well as his work on the McLaren F1, and his company has been working on its own range of supercars over the past several years. Now, in addition to the T.50 supercar, there’s another model joining the lineup — the rumored “T.33” was confirmed by official release Thursday.

According to Gordon Murray Automotive‘s statement, the T.33 is a “Supercar GT”. That’s really the only direct information we have about the car itself so far, and it suggests this option will give buyers a more everyday-friendly option to, say, the $3.1 million T.50 or the $4.3 million T.50s Niki Lauda’s hardcore track focus. The company did say that it would develop the car at its new headquarters (rendered above), on which it’s soon starting construction in Highams Park in Windlesham, Surrey, UK.

The new facility is underway after a £50 million ($67.7 million) investment, and will house GMA’s design, development, customer sales and servicing areas.



These photos show the T.50 — Gordon Murray Automotive’s first bespoke supercar.

We’ll have to wait for more information until January 27, including whether the T.33 will house the same 3.9-liter Cosworth V-12 as the T.50. Gordon Murray said of the reveal: “We will have many important milestones for our HQ over the next two years. But one of the most important will be on 27 January when we reveal the first Gordon Murray Automotive vehicle to be manufactured [at the new GMA HQ]. We’re all extremely excited to be revealing such a significant car ot the world in just three weeks from now.”