2021 Full-Year Sales Report: Toyota Steals The Crown From GM, Tesla Crushes Deliveries Record

Toyota took the top sales post in 2021 by more than 100,000 vehicles.

2021 was another roller coaster year for the industry.

While we entered 2021 wondering whether automakers would rebound from the havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of bumps along the way this year, resulting in some truly historic shifts. For this first time in 90 years — since 1931 — General Motors is not the best-selling automaker in the U.S. This time around, that crown goes to Toyota.

COVID-19 disruptions continued to hamper sales in parts of 2021, but the global semiconductor shortage had a profound impact across multiple industries, and left automakers scrambling to keep production moving. Toyota weathered the storm better than most, as its North American plants kept cranking out vehicles with relatively few delays, though it too had to pause output at some points during the year.

On the whole, Toyota still managed to increase its 2021 sales in the U.S. by 10%, with dealers shifting some 2,332,262 passenger vehicles. GM, across all its brands, sold 2,218,228 vehicles — down 13% from 2020.

Among all the brands, Tesla also had a remarkable year, with deliveries nearly 1 million vehicles (globally, mind you — Tesla doesn’t disclose U.S.-specific sales). In fact, the company sold 911,208 Model 3s and Model Ys in 2021, more than doubling what the company managed the year before.

As automakers report their final monthly (or quarterly) figures for 2021, below is a look at how each brand fared, as well as which models were the best and worst sellers last year. Note 1/4/2022: Numbers are still rolling in and we’re updating the list accordingly, so check back often for the full report once it’s complete!

Tesla Model Y

Full-Year 2021 Sales By Brand (January 1 through December 31):

BrandYTD 2021 Sales (Full Year)YTD 2020 Sales (Full Year)Year-over-Year Change (%)
Acura157,408136,983+15%
Alfa RomeoTBATBATBA
AudiTBATBATBA
BMWTBATBATBA
Buick179,799162,741+11%
Cadillac118,310129,495-9%
Chevrolet*1,437,6771,739,792-17%
ChryslerTBATBATBA
DodgeTBATBATBA
FiatTBATBATBA
Ford*TBATBATBA
GenesisTBATBATBA
GMC*482,437515,311-6%
Honda*1,309,2221,209,805+8%
Hyundai738,081622,269+19%
Infiniti58,55379,502-26%
JaguarTBATBATBA
JeepTBATBATBA
Kia701,416586,105+20%
Land RoverTBATBATBA
Lexus304,476275,041+11%
LincolnTBATBATBA
MazdaTBATBATBA
Mercedes-BenzTBATBATBA
MiniTBATBATBA
Mitsubishi102,03787,387+17%
Nissan*919,086819,715+12%
PorscheTBATBATBA
SubaruTBATBATBA
Tesla**936,172499,550+87%
Toyota*2,332,2622,112,941+10%
VolkswagenTBATBATBA
VolvoTBATBATBA
*Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan and Toyota brand sales figures include car and truck sales.
**Tesla does not disclose U.S.-specific sales — this figure represents sales in all markets.

Full-Year 2021 sales: Best-selling models by brand

BrandBest-selling car Full-year 2021 Sales (Year-over-Year Change)
AcuraMDX60,057 (+26%)
Alfa RomeoTBATBA
AudiTBATBA
BMWTBATBA
BuickEnvision46,450 (+33%)
CadillacEscalade40,505 (+65%)
Chevrolet*Equinox165,323 (-39%)
ChryslerTBATBA
DodgeTBATBA
FiatTBATBA
Ford*TBATBA
GenesisTBATBA
GMC*Acadia59,913 (-17%)
HondaCR-V 361,271 (+8%)
HyundaiTucson 150,949 (+22%)
InfinitiTBATBA
JaguarTBATBA
JeepTBATBA
KiaForte 115,929 (+36%)
Land RoverTBATBA
LexusRX115,320 (+14%)
LincolnTBATBA
MazdaTBATBA
Mercedes-BenzTBATBA
MiniTBATBA
MitsubishiOutlander Sport34,216 (+19%)
NissanTBATBA
PorscheTBATBA
SubaruTBATBA
TeslaModel 3/Y911,208 (+106%)
ToyotaRAV4407,739 (-5%)
VolkswagenTBATBA
VolvoTBATBA

