Ask Nathan: A 2025 Nissan 200SX EV, Subaru Outback Wilderness, And Where’s Your Mitsubishi?

Image: Nissan Design

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

We may see a 2025 Nissan 200SX EV (AKA “Silvia”)

Is the Subaru Outback Wilderness worth it?

Where is your Mitsubishi Montero?

The first question comes from my friend (and Nissan freak) who caught wind of an interesting rumor about a 2025 Nissan 200SX EV. Everywhere else, it’s know as the Silvia.

Image Nissan Design

Q: (via Twitter @NathanAdlen) Did you see this story on a possible 2025 Nissan 200SX EV / Silvia on CarsGuide?

It looks like Nissan is about to present a ton of EVs in the next few months, including nostalgia cars like the Silvia and more! This might be a good idea. The Silvia is one of Nissan’s best looking cars from its storied past. If the 240 never came along, the Silvia would be the car that Nissan would keep as its crown jewel.

— Titan_Log

Image Nissan

A: Yeah, the idea of a 2025 Nissan 200SX EV is cool, but…

I caught wind of an all-electric platform that could underpin everything from crossovers to pickup trucks. Recently, Nissan announced proprietary solid-state battery with $75/kWh performance. Nissan stated that, by fiscal year 2028, it will launch an electric vehicle with “its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB).” The aforementioned ASSB pilot plant in Yokohama is expected to be ready by 2024.

Sport coupe sales are not exactly on fire in the United States. As cool as the design looks, the audience may be small for something like this. On the other hand. Nissan is still selling the Maxima – which is older than most competitors, and it’s kind of mediocre. To bring back the Maxima with an EV platform could generate sales on this side of the pond.

If nothing else, the world needs to see Nissan’s answer to all of the other automaker’s proclamations regarding electrification. I expected to see Nissan react to Toyota’s announcement of a massive commitment to all-electric vehicles.

…. no dice…

It’s like Nissan has been holding on to making any headline-worth electric announcements for a while. I find that odd as they were the innovators for a while. Hopefully there is some validity to this leak.

— N

The next question comes from a Ford fan who is thinking about buying a Subaru Outback Wilderness.

Image: Subaru

Q: Hi Roman and Nathan!

I know that you guys are lukewarm about Subaru since their public relations treats you like trash. But I also know that you are real honest about cars despite what the car companies feed you and I appreciate it. Last week I rode in a 2020 Subaru Outback owned by my sister-in-law. She loved it and I liked it to.

Now I own a 2015 Ford Escape and it’s my second Escape after owning my first one from 2001 to 2015. I’m kind of a Ford guy and the brand is good and all. But I want something that is more like a wagon and the prices Subaru advertise are pretty good.

My question to you guys is if you would get the Wilderness trim over the regular Outback?

I’m retired now. I guess I am look at buying the last car I’ll ever own so I need it to last. I’m not an off-roader like Nathan and Tommy. I live in Maryland, so snow and wet are real issues. All I do is fish in some rough places. It was nothing too difficult for my Ford Escapes. Somehow I think that the Subaru will be fine too.

I am so happy to hear that you guys and the crew made it though the fires okay! I watch almost everything you guys produce and I appreciate the effort you put into your videos. So may guys stand there and sell you a car on video. You guys go the extra mile to be honest, with great production. Thank you crew!

— T – Young

A: Thank you for a fantastic email!

There is a major price difference between the base model Subaru Outback, and the Outback Wilderness. We’re talking about a $9,000 + price discrepancy. Still, there is a major difference in performance too. The Wilderness package (and the Onyx Edition XT) come with a powerful turbocharged engine.

The regular 2.5-liter Boxer is okay, but not that sporty; if that matters to you. The Wilderness also gives you a good lift, beefier all-terrain tires and a superior all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

With all of that being said, I think the regular Outback is a smarter buy for the long run. Actually, I think the Forster may be an even better deal.

On top of that, if you still want a Ford product that’s a little more rugged than your 2015 Escape, check out the Ford Bronco Sport. It has a ton of potential too.

Best of luck!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know what happen to my 2004 Mitsubishi Montero… ugh.

Image: TFLcar

(Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) You Montero has been MIA for months!

Do you mind telling me where it is? Did you sell it or crash it!?

— American Monte

A: It’s a long story:

I’m sad (yet, a little happy) to sat that it’s gone. After months of failed attempts to repair its multiple issues, the seller bought it back. I lost some money in the whole debacle, but I’m glad its resolved. Keep in mind: this was a third car for my family and I, one that would be a fun project and backup ride.

‘Twas never meant to be…

Among many other problems that manifested in less than a month, it had a blown ECU(s), lower intake, wiring issues, cooling issues, timing issues – and more. Every time one thing was fixed, or replaced, something else would manifest itself.

I got to drive the Montero for about a month, even though I bought it in August. My patience wore thin, and we finally agreed that it was a hopeless case.

Total bummer for me. I love Monteros, and I’ve never had one that so suddenly went haywire like this one did. These tings are so good in the snow, which is one of the reasons I got it – as an alternative for my kid when the weather gets challenging.

I have already purchased its replacement, which will be announced shortly.

— N