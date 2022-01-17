The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Celebrates A Two-Decade Milestone With New Platinum Edition Package

The Porsche Cayenne turns 20 this year.

In both expanding the available options and throwing a nod to its long-running SUV, Porsche is adding a special Platinum Edition package to its flagship SUV this year. Even though we are talking about Porsche here, this version doesn’t focus so much on performance as it does on adding some aesthetic, luxurious touches to the mix.

Interestingly, you can get those tweaks and design elements up and down the stack, from the standard Cayenne to the Cayenne S and even the E-Hybrid, as well as their respective Coupe variants. The Platinum Edition package adds in “Satin Platinum” accents throughout, including the intakes on the front fascia, the rear Porsche logotype and the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels. Porsche, for the staggering number of options they provide, also aim to make the Platinum Edition a compelling value through bundling in more standard equipment.

Pull the trigger on the Platinum Edition, and features like Porsche’s higher-end dynamic LED headlights, a panoramic moonroof, Base surround sound system, ambient lighting and 8-way power-adjustable sport seats with the Porsche logo embroidered in the front and rear headrests all come as part of the Platinum Edition, capped off by bespoke brush aluminum sill guards.

Color options and pricing

Pricing starts at $80,350 for the base Cayenne with the Platinum Edition package, including Porsche’s $1,350 destination fee. That’s $10,000 over the standard model, but it does in fact come out ahead on value, when you consider selecting each individual option would raise the price to around $82,000. Similarly, picking the most expensive models will at least net a small saving, if you were going to shoot for those options anyway.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition comes in at $94,050, while the Cayenne S is $94,750. The Coupe versions, as you’d expect, cost more still, at $84,650 (Base Coupe); $95,150 (E-Hybrid Coupe) and $96,650 (S Coupe) respectively.

