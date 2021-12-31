(Video) Is the 2022 JEEP Grand Wagoneer Worth the Hype?

Seeing the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer in person dramatically changed my perception of this newest, ultra-luxurious SUV.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer re-taught me a valuable lesson about experiencing something personally, as opposed to relying what you see on the web. I did not like the design, or the mission statement of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer – when it was originally announced. To me, it was too big, too expensive and too ungainly.

I missed out on the various introductions, press events and debuts – which was fine with me. Arguing with the boys, and other journalists, I insisted it looked too much like the new Grand Cherokee. I was also annoyed with Jeep/Stellantis PR saying it’s not really a “Jeep.”

Then, Andre brought one by the office, and (over time) a majority of my issues were mitigated. It charms the driver and passengers with world-class comfort, luxury, room and performance. Other than exterior styling (which I still have issues with) the rest of the package is outstanding.

After this video was shot, we took this truck everywhere. Yes, it IS a proper truck that utilizes a modified version of the Ram 1500’s fully boxed frame. A truck that TFL Studios towed with, took off-road, on long highway slogs and more. It never disappointed, not once.

Proven power – questionable future

All Grand Waggoneers come standard with a 475 horsepower, 6.4-liter HEMI that makes 455 lbs-feet of torque. It’s hooked up to Stellantis/FCA’s smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite weight well over 6,000 lbs (depending on trim), it launches with serious brio. Also, despite being a thirsty engine rated at 15 mpg combined, Andre managed around 20 mpg on the highway. It does have cylinder deactivation, which helps on the highway.

Sure, all of us were as giddy as school-children hearing the mighty roar, and feeling the rush; but we were perplexed. As much as we love big V8s, we know their days are numbered. Stellantis announced that 40-percent of their U.S. vehicles will be all-electric by 2030. On top of that, they will significantly lower their carbon footprint by ditching many of their V8s. In fact, they just announced a new turbo 6-cylinder “Tornado” engine that you can read about (here).

Or…

Is this new turbo going to replace the beefy V8 in the Grand Wagoneer?

Image: Stellantis

With these more efficient engines, hybrids and BEVs, it seems odd that Jeep would opt for such an archaic powertrain. Still, we might as well enjoy it while it lasts.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is very pricy, but…

Just for fun, I priced out a GMC Yukon Denali, Mercedes-Benz 2022 GLS 450 and a few other competitors to see where they fall pricewise. I tried to match the options that came on our $91,000 tester. Sure enough, they all were at the same approximate price. With that being said, we were still driving the least expensive trim.

Final POV? Yea, after a few drives, I began to give the new truck it’s due respect. Check out the video and see what’s what. Also, we would love to hear your perspective on this truck.