(Video) Don’t Buy a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Before You Watch THIS | TFL Expert Buyer’s Guide!

Our resident Jeep expert Tommy takes you through an expert 2022 Jeep Wrangler buyer’s guide. The facts can be surprising!

TFL Studio’s 2022 Jeep Wrangler Expert Buyer’s Guide is based on the fact that we’ve owned several Wranglers, and we’ve got the inside line on Jeep product. Nearly every Jeep Wrangler you see on the road was purchased by someone who had visions of adventure and fun. No other vehicle comes out of the box with so many off-road accessories available as the Wrangler.

… and the variations of Jeep Wrangler powertrains is mindboggling.

Tommy is here to steer you in the right direction about your buying decision.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler comes in a variety of flavors with several different powertrains. Sure, you can learn a lot about various combinations online, but Tommy can point out a few pros and cons you may not know.

Power from the base model Wranglers comes from a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that makes 285 hp and 260 lbs-feet of torque. This is the only powertrain that can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Otherwise, an eight-speed automatic transmission is the only one available paired with the other engines.

There are a bunch of other engine combinations, including a light-hybrid turbocharged I4, which is just a step up from the V6. The 260 hp, 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel comes next. Packed with 442 lbs feet of torque, its efficiency competes with the new 4xe powertrain.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe comes with a 2.0L I4 DOHC direct-injection turbo PHEV (plug in hybrid electric vehicle) engine. It delivers an 375 ho and 470 lb-ft of torque. Finally, there’s the Jeep Wrangler 392, which is basically an off-road hotrod. Making 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, it’s an animal, and almost too much fun to drive.

Choosing which combination is right can be difficult. There are so many potential variations. In some cases, the powertrain’s are constrained by design. As such, options like the 4xe and 396 are relegated to the four-door models.

With all of this in mind, you can see why having an expert to guide you though the choices is a good thing.