2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Carbon Fiber Is a Limited Edition – Here Is How Much It Will Cost

Images: toyota

The 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Carbon Fiber is a factory added body-kit that adds wheels, interior and other goodies – for a steep price.

If you add the $1,025 destination charge to the $64,305 price tag, the 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Carbon Fiber comes to $65,330 – before any potential dealership markups. That makes it the most expensive Supra in the lineup; especially true when you can get a four-cylinder for about $45,000. For that money, you get flat-black painted 19-inch wheels and a unique interior. You also get carbon fiber components like a front splitter, spoiler, and rocker panels.

This aero kit isn’t just for looks. Its functional purpose improves downforce and stability during both everyday drives and hot laps around the local track. Additionally, unique 19-inch wheels sport a matte-black texture that complement A91-CF Edition’s available matte-gray Phantom paint color – Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow round-out the color choices. Toyota

Also, according to Toyota, you get a complimentary, one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. This gives you a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction. Expect to see this special trim at dealerships in fall 2022.

What about the rest of the 2022 Toyota Supra lineup (prices are before a $1,025 destination charge)?

Starting at $44,315, the turbocharged, four-cylinder Supra comes in one trim level, and it represents the absolute base model for Supra. It has a turbocharged 255 hp I4 that makes 295 lb-ft of torque. For context, a fully loaded 2022 GR86 Premium AT peaks at about $33,000. It makes 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque through an H4.

A base six-cylinder model costs $52,665 and the Premium trim starts at $55,815. This powertrain gives you 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. Currently, all Supras come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Options include a 12-speaker JBL Audio sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control (ACC), a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring system, and a Driver’s Assist Package.