Toyota GR86 and BRZ Are Getting a Wide Body Kit from Kuhl Racing

Images: Kuhl Racing

Debuting at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, Kuhl Racing has previewed the widebody kits for the newest-generation Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

Granted, Kuhl Racing is only showing mock-ups and computer renderings, these designs tease a kit that significantly alters the way the GR86 and BRZ look. There will be two separate kits, and each one appears to dramatically alter the front-end appearance. The front-end intake is massive, as is the chin spoiler.

If you look at the standard wheels hidden inside those wheel arches, you get an idea of what they have in mind. The vehicle in this photo is the mockup for the BRZ.

In this computer-aided design rendering (CAD), you get an idea of what they have in mind. The sheer width difference is worth noting.

Moving to the side, Kuhl Racing added flared wheel arches and extended side skirts. Both appear to aid aerodynamic and larger tire needs as well. There are some dramatic changes in the rear as well. The rear fascia and massive (fixed) rear spoiler stand out quite a bit.

Once again, we see a mockup based on the Subaru BRZ. We expect to see both kits looking similar.

We have yet to hear about pricing or when the kits will be available. On top of that, we have no figures on performance gains and losses as well.

The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon will begin on Friday, January 14, and end on Sunday – January 16, 2022. You can get additional information on the show (here). Stay tuned for more updates about vehicles and products we expect to see at the show.

Sure, he’s not exactly a huge fan of often unnecessary body kits, but our man Paul digs the new GR86. Check out the video below and find out what the former Stig thinks of the 2022 Toyota GR86!