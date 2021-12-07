2022 Hyundai Tucson Gets The Rugged ‘XRT’ Treatment With Plenty Of Extra Cladding: News

Mechanically, it's the same as a standard Tuscon

2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT
Following up on the Santa Fe, now the compact Tucson also has a ruggedized XRT model. (Images: Hyundai)

The range of dirt-focused crossovers continues to grow with the Tucson XRT.

If the standard 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a bit too subdued for your liking, this package builds on the SEL trim with the Convenience Package for a bit of added flair. Specifically, the headline features for this version include different front and rear fascias as well as a host of black plastic cladding.

In addition to that cladding on the wheel arches and rocker panels, Hyundai adds blacked out mirrors and bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels to the package. You also get darker window surrounds, side steps, cross rails on the roof rack and a towing hitch. More or less, the automaker is launching its own direct competitor to the Toyota RAV4 Adventure, Subaru Forester Wilderness and Ford Bronco Sport, among others.

  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson still packs the same engine as the standard gas models. A 2.5-liter unit puts out 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Since the XRT builds on the SEL’s Convenience Package, you also get features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Hyundai’s smartphone-based Digital Key, wireless phone charging, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated steering wheel and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. SiriusXM satellite radio and dual-zone automatic climate control cap off the features, making the Tucson XRT a well-equipped package for the money.

Speaking of money, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson starts off at $32,625 for the front-wheel drive version (yes, you can get this “off-road” model with FWD). The all-wheel drive version, which I suspect most people will go for, starts off at $34,125 including Hyundai’s $1,225 destination fee.

Check out more on the Tuscon’s big brother, the Santa Fe XRT, below:

