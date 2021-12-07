2022 Hyundai Tucson Gets The Rugged ‘XRT’ Treatment With Plenty Of Extra Cladding: News

Following up on the Santa Fe, now the compact Tucson also has a ruggedized XRT model. (Images: Hyundai)

The range of dirt-focused crossovers continues to grow with the Tucson XRT.

If the standard 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a bit too subdued for your liking, this package builds on the SEL trim with the Convenience Package for a bit of added flair. Specifically, the headline features for this version include different front and rear fascias as well as a host of black plastic cladding.

In addition to that cladding on the wheel arches and rocker panels, Hyundai adds blacked out mirrors and bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels to the package. You also get darker window surrounds, side steps, cross rails on the roof rack and a towing hitch. More or less, the automaker is launching its own direct competitor to the Toyota RAV4 Adventure, Subaru Forester Wilderness and Ford Bronco Sport, among others.

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson still packs the same engine as the standard gas models. A 2.5-liter unit puts out 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Since the XRT builds on the SEL’s Convenience Package, you also get features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Hyundai’s smartphone-based Digital Key, wireless phone charging, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated steering wheel and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. SiriusXM satellite radio and dual-zone automatic climate control cap off the features, making the Tucson XRT a well-equipped package for the money.

Speaking of money, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson starts off at $32,625 for the front-wheel drive version (yes, you can get this “off-road” model with FWD). The all-wheel drive version, which I suspect most people will go for, starts off at $34,125 including Hyundai’s $1,225 destination fee.

