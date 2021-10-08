The Ford Bronco Sport Is Getting A Price Bump For 2022: Report

CarsDirect reports where prices may be heading for the next model year

Ford Bronco Sport. (Images: Ford)

Information seen on a recent Ford order guide shows the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport getting more expensive.

The Big Bend model 2022 Ford Bronco Sport will start at $28,760, which is just $50 over the current $28,710 base price. Keep in mind, these prices are before Ford’s $1,495 destination charge. No word on the base model Bronco Sport, which currently runs at $27,215. Top of the line models, like the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands will get a more significant increase. Cars Direct, who did the study, sees a $575 – $1,115 increase in the Badlands.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend will start at $30,320, which is up $105 from its first model year. On top of that, the Bronco Sport Outer Banks starts at $34,570, that’s up $215.

While this is no surprise, especially on a popular model, the buying public has already weathered painful price hikes. As such, these increases will (most likely) be amplified by dealerships, which is unfortunate.

The Ford Bronco Sport is remarkably popular, selling over 80,000 units in the United States thus far in 2021. We’ve tested the Bronco Sport, and we agree that it’s strikingly good, especially it’s potential for off-roading. The combination of size, packaging, capability, performance, utility, design and (usually) price makes it a very compelling product.

There are alternatives, like the mighty good Chevrolet Trailblazer, which is less expensive, but not as off-road capable. Or the Jeep Renegade/Jeep Compass, which are more expensive – but have good off-road potential.

Where will prices on the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport go from here?

There are stories of unscrupulous dealerships charging in excess of $10,000 – $15,000 over sticker on these vehicles. A local dealership in Denver is selling a base model Ford Bronco Sport for $30,210. That’s about a $3,000 markup on a bare-bones model. Sadly, that’s the way things have been going with many cars as inventory is light on dealer lots.

Check out more on the Ford Bronco Sport off-road below: