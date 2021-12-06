Refreshed 2022 Honda Passport Kicks Off At $39,095: Here’s What The TrailSport Costs

There's some trim shuffling going on with the refresh, with the Sport and Touring trims gone

Honda’s joining the ruggedized crossover craze with the 2022 “TrailSport” model. (Images: Honda)

The 2022 Honda Passport is getting quite a price hike, with the EX-L now the base option.

On the whole, Honda’s midsize two-row crossover, sitting between the CR-V and the Pilot, isn’t a radical departure from the existing 2021 models. The automaker did give it a facelift with a more rugged look including the grille and rear bumper, as well as a few other exterior tweaks. However, you still get the same 280 horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed automatic and i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system standard on all models apart from the base EX-L.

Honda dropped the Sport trim for this model year, which accounts for most of the substantial price hike you’ll see if you’re shopping for a 2022 Passport. The EX-L is the only model that offers front-wheel drive as the default, though AWD is an option on that base trim. The Touring is also gone, so the only two trims above EX-L now are the new off-road-focused TrailSport and the more luxurious Elite. Both the upper trims get standard all-wheel drive. Standard equipment on the 2022 Honda Passport EX-L includes 20-inch alloys, a power moonroof, parking sensors, a power tailgate, heated leather seats, an 8-inch infotainment display, wireless phone charging and remote engine start.

Should you opt for the TrailSport instead, you’ll get smaller 18-inch wheels wrapped in more aggressive tires, and a wider track than the standard models. The TrailSport starts at $43,695. You get some more unique aesthetic touches here including orange TrailSport badging, blacked out Passport and AWD badges, more aggressive bumpers and silver skid plates.

Above that, the $46,665 2022 Honda Passport Elite tops out the range, with different 20-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a hands-free power liftgate. All pricing includes Honda’s $1,225 destination charge.

If you’re in the market for an updated passport, you won’t have long to wait — these cars should arrive at dealers this winter.