Q: Nathan! Your accuracy with the Nissan electric pickup truck story last October was right on!

You mentioned a report and some rumors about a future Nissan electric pickup. Last week I see a story on TFL Truck about a huge electric debut from Nissan. And do you know what’s there? You guessed it a Nissan electric pickup concept!

This one looks kind of improbable. But maybe it is hinting at something real? That’s just my two cents but I think the Nissan electric pickup truck is almost here!

— Titan_Log

A: Hi there!

I was pleased to see the EV pickup too. While the timing was pure coincidence, it was gratifying. I’m still on the fence about the design, but it proves that Nissan is taking the idea of a small electric pickup seriously.

The concept we’re looking at, you’ll notice it is a two door, and has that glass opening where the grill would normally go. It looks cool, but impractical. What if the driver is wearing a skirt, or way too tight shorts? No bueno. On top of that, people like a bit of privacy for their cargo.

As for the interior layout being for just two people? Yea, not a popular choice either. What this whole thing is about is Nissan’s upcoming solid-state battery technology. If all goes to plan, they will be able to package a “skateboard” platform to suit most needs. That includes pickups.

With their expertise in building inexpensive production EVs, seeing them apply that knowledge towards a small pickup would be epic. This is especially true give two factors: the runaway success of the small Ford Maverick hybrid, and pricey future EV pickups.

Right now, the Ford Lightning pickup has a base price of about $40,000. Sure, that’s before incentives, but that doesn’t mean direct discounts to all buyers. The base model Lightning is one of the more affordable EV pickups. At the same time, Ford has a base price of about $20,000 for their Ford Maverick hybrid.

What if Nissan built something about the size of a Maverick, that’s all electric, for an affordable price? Now THAT would be something.

— N

The next question comes from a two viewers regarding the 2022 Honda Civic Si.

Q1: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen)

Why do the Canadians get a better version of the Civic Si!?

A: First, the question about the Canadian Civic Si:

Yes they will be getting a better Honda Civic Si – for even less than ours. Yep, I was stunned when my pal Honda-Pro-Jason popped this video about the differences between the two. It blew my mind to see that you can get a ton of cool equipment like better infotainment, heated front and rear seats, along with a heated steering wheel. There’s more – but it’s kind of depressing to talk about.

Still, I think the version we’ll be getting to be a sweet daily driver. Besides, no one can be that angry at the Canadians. Right? I mean, they are responsible for RUSH and Gilles Villeneuve, which is good stuff – eh?

Now, the question from Alin about me buying a vehicle (like the 2022 Honda Civic Si) I recommend.

I already sent him a separate note, but this brings up a point that is often thrown at us. If we recommend a vehicle, why don’t we own it? There are a ton of answers, but I’ll keep in brief.

I can’t afford to own 600+ cars: If you look at our videos, the thousands we have published in 11 years, we recommended hundreds and hundreds vehicles. That’s from TFLcar, TFLtruck, TFLnow, TFLclassics, TFLoffroad, TFLbike and TFLtalk… which is a crap-load. Using your logic, I would have to buy about 50 per year, based on our favorable reviews. That’s rough math, but you get the point.

I can barely afford one.

As I mentioned to you in my response: if I lived in a sunshine state, was unmarried, without kids, pets and the need to tow – I would consider it.

— N

The last question comes from Zach, TFLcar’s Managing Editor – during a conversation (we have them every now and then) regarding the return of the Aston Martin Vantage V12.

This is a 2020 Vantage

Q: (Paraphrased) Do you think the return of the Aston Martin Vantage V12 is their swan song?

Aston Martin recently teased the fact that they are bringing back a Vantage V12. No one was expecting that! Is this their internal-combustion final act? Especially considering their future plans?

— Zach

Check out the recent teaser video below.

A: Indeed Zach.

Considering that fact that Aston Martin announced that they will go full-electric by 2025 – it’s got to be a swan song. Aston Martin added a curious statement too… “Never Leave Quietly” Yea, that seems like a hell of a hint.

I would expect to see the 5.2-liter V-12 engine from the DBS Superleggera shoehorned into the Vantage. For those who don’t know, the Vantage is a wee-little coupe and roadster. Packing a big honkin’ V12 into something that has a wheelbase that’s about an inch shorter than a Mustang is sweet!

Now, just imagine if they include an option for a manual transmission? I know for a fact that our racing ace Paul would freak out over that.

I know that EVs are the wave of the future, but I’m a bit sad to see things like V12s and V8s fade into the mist. It’s happening as we speak.

Bummer.

— N

