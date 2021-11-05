Confirmed: The Acura Integra Is Coming Next Week — Are You Excited?

The Acura Integra is making a comeback as a five-door hatchback — with a 6-speed manual. (Images: Acura)

Acura confirmed a November 11 reveal for the new Integra.

Finally, after a host of teasers we’ll get our first proper look at a brand new version of one of the brand’s most iconic cars. We’re actually seeing a fairly quick turnaround here, as we learned that a new Integra‘s coming just earlier this summer. I’m glad the automaker’s not dangling that carrot for too long, lest we suffer the agonizing wait that is, say, the new Ford Bronco. Or a new Nissan Z. You get the picture.

So what can we expect from the 2023 Acura Integra after the last generation went out of production (as the series DC5 RSX) fifteen years ago? We can still expect a car largely based around the new Honda Civic, right down to the available 6-speed manual transmission. As an enthusiast, that feature alone — never mind that the Honda team does one of the best stick-shifts in the business — has me excited. The styling is what will set the new Integra apart, though, with a sleek-looking body and modern design elements to match the rest of Acura’s revamped lineup.

The specific similarities and differences to the Civic will flesh out next week, and we’ll be on hand to cover everything you’re anxious to know.

The 2023 Acura Integra seems to be following its siblings with the reveal procedure as well. This debut, coming up at 5:35 PM Pacific on November 11, is just a “Prototype”, rather than the full-on production model. Don’t get too discouraged, though, since the final version ends up pretty much the same at launch, so what you’ll see is (barring a few minor changes) what you’ll get when Acura unleashes the new Integra next year.

In the meantime, check out more on Honda’s most recent Civic Si reveal below. We’ll be driving that in a few weeks as well, so stay tuned for that!