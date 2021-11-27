2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Review: It’s Just Damn Good, Period

In this price bracket, there's not much to complain about

Image: TFLcar

Comfort, decent performance, tech and outstanding economy make the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid a smart buy.

Oh every once in a while, you come across a vehicle that’s hard to fault. Usually, you’re able to poke holes in its performance, comfort or economy. That’s not the case with this hybrid. I found the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited to be outstanding in nearly every way. It’s comfortable, extremely economical and it handles well. The price is reasonable, and it has an outstanding warranty.

The hybrid model uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to make 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Rare in this class, the hybrid has a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. By eliminating the CVT, the powertrain doesn’t drone under hard acceleration and feels more responsive when you do need to get a move on.

Appearance

I find the Elantra sports an attractive look, one that’s sharper than its big brother, the Sonata. It’s crisp and clean, with plenty of character lines to make it look unique. I’m super happy they opted not to give the Limited dark wheels, which I tend to dislike. These 17-inch wheels look nice on this car. and they don’t scream “hybrid”.

Sure, most journalists prefer the beefy looks of the Elantra N, but that’s not what most folks are shopping for. In my opinion, this hybrid has just enough character to draw a bit of attention to it. That’s a good thing.

Driving the 2022 Hyundai Elantra hybrid

While the steering is a bit on the light side, it still communicates just enough information to keep things interesting. It’s artificial feeling, but you are fairly aware of what the front wheels are doing. Body control is outstanding, for a hybrid. The sporty-ish ride still has enough give to make it comfortable on the highways. Despite that, if you throw it in a corner, it responds with just enough grip. It’s impressive in this class.

Make no mistake, it is not to be confused with the N-Line products produced by Hyundai. It is a far more entertaining compromise than the competing Toyota Corolla Hybrid. The tuning of the front strut, multi-link rear suspension is excellent, and the regenerative brakes surpass the Corolla Hybrid’s in terms of actual feel.

Interior and tech

My Limited came with the 10.3-inch digital gauge display and 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. It has comfortable leather-trimmed seats that are heated and ventilated up front. The chunky steering wheel feels almost European in design and function. The overall design smacks of futuristic simplicity.

I didn’t use the “Dynamic” voice-recognition feature much. It can adjust temperatures and whatnot, like on other cars. It’s just not my jam. I did use the standard Apple CarPlay (you also have Android Auto support) for hands-free messaging. It works great, as does the 8-speaker Bose audio system.

The trunk is 14 cubic feet, which is pretty solid for a car this size. Rear seats fold 60/40, unlike some hybrids that limit cargo space due to battery placement.

Gripes:

I only have a few minor complaints about this vehicle. Backseat space is better than most of the competitors out there, but headroom is a little compromised for tall folks thanks to the slope in life. I love the infotainment system that this vehicle has, but I do wish the buttons were a bit larger.

Bottom line:

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid “Blue” has a base price of $23,750. It’s not only the value leader in the lineup, but it gets better mpg as well. The “Blue” is rated at 54 mpg combined. Once you add on heavier goodies and different tires, it drops a bit to 50 mpg combined. The fully loaded model we tested is the “Limited,” and it’s the only other Elantra trim available. The Limited’s MSRP is $28,250 – but it comes with a ton of options. I think it’s a good deal, considering the content.

There’s a good reason why the 2022 Hyundai Electra hybrid is award-winning. It’s just damn good. A fantastic economy commuter with a dash of fun and comfort.

My take: It’s the best in the class.

