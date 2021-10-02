Video: I Can’t Believe We Beat Olympian Lindsey Vonn In a Land Rover Defender Off-Road Competition!

The Land Rover TRĕK competition brings in 70 three-person teams over 10 days. (Images: Land Rover)

Land Rover’s TRĕK challenge includes off-road driving events, navigation and team challenges.

Last week, Land Rover invited TFL’s own Tommy Mica out to the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina to take part in a 10 day off-road competition. Known as the TRĕK challenge and first launched in 1996, the Camel Trophy-style event tests out invitees throughout the U.S. and Canada. This year, the teams competed in a 2022 Land Rover Defender SE P300. The car comes equipped with plenty of off-road goodies, from 18-inch wheels to Land Rover’s Off-Road Pack, Towing Pack and a host of other accessories to aid competitors in their challenges.

It wasn’t just Land Rover employees and journalists taking part, either. Olympian Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn also took part. While she’s won three Winter Olympic medals and nine world championship medals, marking her career as one of the all-time greats, Tommy’s own team still won out the TRĕK competition.

Check out how the whole story went in the video below!